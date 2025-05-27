American Music Awards 2025: Jennifer Lopez slammed as fans call onstage kiss act "desperate"

Jennifer Lopez’s return to the American Music Awards was a full-blown spectacle. Opening the 2025 show in Las Vegas, the 55-year-old performer made sure the spotlight stayed on her by not only dancing to 23 of the year’s top hits but also sharing surprise kisses with her backup dancers, both male and female mid-performance.

The AMAs, back after a two-year break, had already promised a punch with its revived format and new award categories. But it was Lopez, as host and opener, who turned the volume all the way up. Dressed in a glittering bodysuit and sporting sleek blonde hair, she glided across the stage through a tightly choreographed six-minute medley that covered tracks by Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Doechii, Bad Bunny, and more. However, during Teddy Swims’ Lose Control and Tinashe’s Nasty, Lopez kissed three dancers in quick succession, a move that instantly flooded social media.





Audience reactions were split. While cheers erupted in the venue, online commentary was a mix of admiration and second-hand embarrassment. Critics questioned whether the kiss-off felt authentic or was simply a headline-grabbing stunt, especially given her recent split from Ben Affleck. Some fans defended her confidence, calling it a power move during a moment of personal reinvention, while others dismissed it as forced and attention-seeking.

Lopez’s glittering bodysuit and bold moves set the tone for the night Getty Images





Adding another layer to the narrative, Lopez had revealed just days earlier that she injured her nose during rehearsals and needed stitches. Despite that, she showed up ready to deliver one of the flashiest performances of the night. Her routine had iconic pop moments, drawing comparisons to Madonna’s 2003 VMA kiss with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.

The AMAs also marked Lopez’s return as host after a decade. With eight costume changes planned and a stacked performer lineup including Janet Jackson, Gwen Stefani, and Gloria Estefan, the night aimed to be a spectacle and Lopez ensured she remained at the centre of it.

Whether it was artistic expression or calculated drama, Jennifer Lopez clearly knows how to keep people talking.