Megyn Kelly says Jennifer Lopez is ‘a soft porn star now’ after steamy concert routine goes viral

Highlights:

Megyn Kelly criticises Jennifer Lopez’s sensual performance in Spain, likening it to “soft porn.”

The concert clip shows Lopez dancing in a lace-up bodysuit to I’m Into You during her Up All Night tour.

Kelly’s post has reignited debates on age, empowerment, and performance boundaries.

This marks the third time Kelly has publicly taken aim at Lopez’s outfits and performances in recent months.

Jennifer Lopez’s sizzling performance at the Cook Music Festival in Tenerife, Spain, has become a flashpoint for controversy after conservative commentator Megyn Kelly labelled the act “soft porn.” The 55-year-old global star, currently on her Up All Night: Live in 2025 European tour, was seen dancing provocatively in a white lace-up bodysuit, accompanied by male backup dancers, while performing her 2011 track I’m Into You.

Kelly, known for her blunt opinions, reposted a viral clip from the show on X and wrote, “So she’s a soft porn star now. Great choices!” Her remarks have stirred strong reactions online, reigniting discussions around ageism, body autonomy, and what’s considered acceptable on stage.

Megyn Kelly questions Jennifer Lopez’s dance routine as soft porn in viral concert clip Getty Images





Why did Megyn Kelly criticise Jennifer Lopez’s performance?

Kelly’s reaction was aimed not only at the revealing nature of Lopez’s outfit but also the sensual choreography that played out during the performance. In the past, the former Fox News anchor has voiced concerns over what she sees as the over-sexualisation of female entertainers, especially those over 50.

In a segment from The Megyn Kelly Show last month, she criticised Lopez for wearing a sheer bodysuit at the World Pride event in Washington, D.C. “This is a serious problem in our culture,” Kelly said. “Why does a 56-year-old woman need to show her vagina on stage?” The Tenerife comment marks the third time this year that Kelly has taken public jabs at Lopez’s stage presence.

What was the performance that caused the controversy?

The performance in question is part of Lopez’s Up All Night tour segment, where she revisits some of her most energetic and choreography-heavy numbers. For this specific set, she appeared in a skin-tight, laced bodysuit, surrounded by three male dancers, as she performed I’m Into You. The visuals were in line with Lopez’s long-established performance style: bold, sensual, and dance-driven.

While some fans applauded her confidence and consistency, critics, led by Kelly, argued that the display crossed a line. “There’s a difference between artistic expression and soft porn,” one social media user commented in support of Kelly.





Is Jennifer Lopez responding to the backlash?

So far, Jennifer Lopez has not responded to Kelly’s comments. Her social media remains focused on tour promotions, behind-the-scenes clips, and announcements about her upcoming projects, including the musical drama film Kiss of the Spider Woman and her Las Vegas residency starting this December.

Lopez’s fan base, known as the J.Lovers, has largely defended her, highlighting her decades-long history of dynamic stage shows and powerful live vocals. “She’s been doing this since the ‘90s. Why is it suddenly a problem now?” one fan wrote on Instagram.

Jennifer Lopez attends "Good Night, And Good Luck" Broadway Opening Night Getty Images





What’s next for Jennifer Lopez?

The Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour, her first global concert series in six years, kicked off on 8 July in Pontevedra, Spain. The European leg wraps up on 12 August in Sardinia, Italy, after which Lopez will return to Las Vegas for a new residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace beginning 30 December 2025, running through March 2026.





Despite the noise around her performance choices, Lopez continues to command sold-out arenas and dominate headlines, whether for her music or her unapologetic stage persona.