Jennifer Lopez sued for £112,000 over paparazzi photos she posted after Golden Globes party

The singer faces a copyright lawsuit over images shared on social media that were taken outside a high-profile Hollywood event.

Jennifer Lopez

Lopez in the spotlight again as legal issues over social media posts resurface

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMay 21, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Jennifer Lopez is facing a new legal battle, this time for sharing photos of herself online. The images in question? Paparazzi shots taken outside a glitzy pre-Golden Globes party in Los Angeles earlier this year.

Photographer Edwin Blanco and the photo agency Backgrid claim they own the rights to the pictures Lopez posted on her Instagram and Twitter. In the photos, the singer is seen in a white dress and faux fur coat, posing outside the Chateau Marmont. The caption read “GG Weekend Glamour”, a harmless update to most, but not in the eyes of copyright law.


Blanco and Backgrid argue that Lopez used the images to promote herself and boost her brand presence, without securing permission or paying for the content. They claim the photos helped her highlight the designers she wore and tie her look to ongoing brand partnerships. In their view, this isn’t just a case of a celebrity sharing a flattering photo, it’s a commercial move with financial value.

They’re now suing for up to £112,000 (₹1,17,60,000) per image.

Jennifer LopezJLo faces fresh legal trouble for reposting paparazzi images on social media Getty Images


It’s worth noting that just because someone appears in a photo doesn’t mean they own it. Under copyright law, ownership typically belongs to the photographer or their employer. This means celebrities must ask for permission or pay a fee if they want to post professional paparazzi photos, even if they’re the subject.

According to the legal documents, Lopez’s team was contacted and even agreed to a settlement after the pictures were posted. But reportedly, no paperwork was signed and no payment has been made.

Jennifer LopezCopyright clash erupts over images JLo posted to promote her red carpet styleGetty Images


This isn’t her first run-in with such issues. Lopez has been sued in the past in 2019 and 2020 for similar situations involving unlicensed photo sharing. And she’s not alone. Celebs like Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid, and Khloé Kardashian have all been hit with similar copyright complaints.

While fans may think reposting a photo of themselves is harmless, the lawsuit is a reminder of the complex rules around image rights in the entertainment industry. Even global stars like JLo can land in hot water for hitting “post” without checking the fine print.

celebritiescopyright complaintsedwin blancolegal battleownershippaparazzi shotsrightslawsuitgolden globesjennifer lopez

