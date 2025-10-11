Skip to content
Sonakshi Sinha wears traditional outfit at Abu Dhabi Mosque amid Deepika hijab debate

Actor opts for kurta-pyjama and dupatta while exploring Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

The post comes shortly after Deepika Padukone was criticised for wearing a hijab

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranOct 11, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Highlights:

  • Sonakshi Sinha wore a green and white printed short kurta with pyjama and covered her head with a green dupatta.
  • The actor visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi with husband Zaheer Iqbal and shared videos on Instagram.
  • The post received positive reactions, coming days after Deepika Padukone faced criticism for wearing a hijab in a tourism advertisement.

Traditional attire for a spiritual visit

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal shared a video of themselves walking through the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi for a new advertisement. Sonakshi wore a green and white printed short kurta with pyjama, covering her head with a matching green dupatta. Zaheer opted for a black shirt with green trousers.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Sonakshi wrote, “Found a little sukoon (peace), right here in Abu Dhabi! ✨🕌 @visitabudhabi #InAbuDhabi #ad.” The couple also posed for photos inside the mosque, reflecting a respectful approach to the site’s cultural and religious significance.

Positive reception online

Fans responded positively to Sonakshi’s post, praising both her outfit and the respectful visit. One comment read, “So it's normal for Sonakshi but not for Deepika?? Both visited the same mosque, and both looked wonderfully amazing with their husbands. Can we stop trolling people and let them live peacefully?”

Others highlighted the spiritual aspect of covering one’s head in sacred spaces, regardless of religion. Comments included, “Your dress totally matches the aesthetic” and “Beautiful.”

The post comes shortly after Deepika Padukone was criticised for wearing a hijab while promoting Abu Dhabi tourism, sparking online debate about celebrity dress choices in religious settings.

About Sonakshi and Zaheer

Sonakshi Sinha married Zaheer Iqbal on 23 June last year in a private ceremony in Mumbai, followed by a wedding celebration at Bastian attended by several Bollywood personalities.

On the professional front, Sonakshi was last seen in Nikita Roy, released on 18 July. She has an upcoming Telugu film, Jatadhara, set to release on 7 November, alongside actors Sudheer Babu, Divya Khossla, and others.

Highlights:

  • Lee Pace joins the voice cast of Prime Video’s Invincible as Thragg in Season 4.
  • Thragg is the Grand Regent of the Viltrum Empire and the most powerful Viltrumite.
  • Season 4, due March 2026, sets the stage for the ultimate conflict between Mark Grayson and the Viltrumites.

Lee Pace joins as Invincible’s ultimate villain

Prime Video has confirmed that Lee Pace will voice Thragg, the Grand Regent of the Viltrum Empire, in Invincible Season 4. The announcement was made during a panel at New York Comic Con, which also featured a new teaser for the Burger Mart scenes and confirmed the series’ March 2026 release window.

Thragg is the mastermind behind key characters such as Omni-Man, Anissa, and Conquest. As one of the few survivors of the Viltrumite Civil War, he is dedicated to restoring the empire’s dominance. Superior strength, near-immortality, flight, invulnerability, and advanced healing make Thragg the most formidable threat the series has yet faced.

