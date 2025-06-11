Top 10 indie films catching global attention before TIFF 2025

As the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2025 draws near, a wave of independently made films is already dominating conversations among critics, programmers, and distributors. These are not your typical star-studded blockbusters. In fact, they’re character-driven, stylistically bold, and often politically or emotionally charged stories. Many have already premiered at Cannes or Sundance, while a few are TIFF-bound discoveries. One Indian film, in particular, is catching the attention of international curators with its quiet force.

Here’s a look at 10 indie titles being talked about before the TIFF line-up is even announced.

The Chronology of Water





Kristen Stewart steps behind the camera for her first feature, adapting Lidia Yuknavitch’s emotionally intense memoir. The story centres on a young woman navigating trauma, sexuality, and swimming, all told through a non-linear, stream-of-consciousness narrative. Imogen Poots plays the lead, and the film’s visual style has already drawn comparisons to Derek Cianfrance. It premiered out of competition at Cannes 2025 and is generating serious interest from indie distributors.





Die, My Love

- YouTube www.youtube.com





Lynne Ramsay’s return after an eight-year hiatus is being hailed as one of the most anticipated auteur-driven works of the year. Jennifer Lawrence stars in this adaptation of Ariana Harwicz’s novel about a woman struggling with postpartum psychosis. The script is by Alice Birch, and early responses from Cannes suggest this is Ramsay at her most unrelenting. A24 and Apple reportedly battled over rights, hinting at serious awards potential.





Eddington

- YouTube youtu.be





After Beau Is Afraid, Ari Aster switches tone again with this “modern Western,” featuring Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal. The film debuted at Sundance 2025 and won the Grand Jury Prize, making it a serious contender for further festival attention. The story follows two estranged brothers forced to reunite in a post-capitalist landscape. It’s moody, slow-burning, and already being called one of Aster’s most emotionally mature works.





Dangerous Animals

- YouTube youtu.be





Solondz is back with a genre twist. Dangerous Animals takes on his trademark bleak humour with a surreal, body-horror narrative that drew comparisons to Julia Ducournau’s Titane during early Cannes market talks. It follows a child star turned recluse who becomes the subject of a bizarre suburban experiment. Programmers expect this one to land in TIFF’s Midnight Madness section due to its provocative tone and overall risk-taking structure.





Materialists

Director: Celine Song

- YouTube www.youtube.com





Celine Song’s follow-up to Past Lives is a sharp, darkly comic look at art, commerce and class. Starring Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal, Materialists premiered at Cannes 2025, where its razor-sharp satire of luxury culture and beauty standards won Best Screenplay. Industry insiders say its strong aesthetic and festival reaction make it a top Vanguard or Discovery pick for TIFF 2025.





Sabar Bonda





A quiet surprise from India, Sabar Bonda is the first Marathi-language feature to screen in Sundance’s World Cinema Dramatic section. Directed by queer filmmaker Rohan Kanawade, it explores the relationship between a young boy and his teacher in a rural village, subtly exploring themes of gender, caste, and queerness. With TIFF’s history of championing regional Indian cinema, especially post-All We Imagine As Light, this is one of the most likely South Asian entries to break through.





Nouvelle Vague

- YouTube youtu.be





Linklater’s latest film is a love letter to French cinema, both stylistically and thematically. Nouvelle Vague is set in 1960s Paris and follows a young American student who becomes entangled in a world of cinephiles, protests, and fleeting romance. It's less a plot-driven film and more an ode to a particular cinematic moment. Industry insiders say it’s tailor-made for TIFF’s cinephile crowd, possibly as part of a Cinema Makers tribute.





The Phoenician Scheme

- YouTube www.youtube.com





Wes Anderson returns with a twist on the heist genre. The Phoenician Scheme features an ensemble cast trapped in a fictional desert state during a crumbling political regime. It was screened privately during Cannes Village and quickly became one of the most talked-about titles among buyers. TIFF might host its North American premiere, offering a major red carpet moment while still fitting its indie tone due to Anderson’s distinct auteur status.





Eleanor the Great

- YouTube youtu.be





Scarlett Johansson’s first feature as a solo director was selected for Cannes Jury Screening and was met with strong praise. The story follows a reclusive former stage actor navigating grief and late-life reinvention in New York City. It’s intimate and character-focused, with a restrained visual style that allows its performances to shine. TIFF’s interest in debut directors makes this a strong candidate for a Platform slot.





Sentimental Value

- YouTube youtu.be





Trier reunites with Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value, a film that builds on the emotional resonance of The Worst Person in the World. The narrative centres around a family dealing with the return of a long-absent parent, told with Trier’s signature emotional clarity and subtle humour. It received warm reviews at Cannes and could emerge as one of TIFF’s most acclaimed European entries.





Why this matters?

Unlike blockbuster-heavy seasons, TIFF 2025 is shaping up to be a filmmaker’s festival. From deeply personal stories to hybrid genre experiments, this year's buzzed-about indie titles reflect a shift toward narrative risk and regional specificity. And with the inclusion of Sabar Bonda, there’s a clear sign that Indian independent cinema is no longer confined to the margins. It’s earning its seat at the global table.

TIFF 2025 runs from 4–14 September, with the official lineup dropping later this summer. Until then, these are the names to watch.