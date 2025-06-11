Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Top 10 indie films catching global attention before TIFF 2025

From Cannes winners to Sundance favourites, this year’s most talked-about indie titles are already building momentum ahead of Toronto.

top indie films 2025

Ten buzzworthy indie films that could shape the TIFF 2025 conversation

getty images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 11, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

As the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2025 draws near, a wave of independently made films is already dominating conversations among critics, programmers, and distributors. These are not your typical star-studded blockbusters. In fact, they’re character-driven, stylistically bold, and often politically or emotionally charged stories. Many have already premiered at Cannes or Sundance, while a few are TIFF-bound discoveries. One Indian film, in particular, is catching the attention of international curators with its quiet force.

Here’s a look at 10 indie titles being talked about before the TIFF line-up is even announced.

  • The Chronology of Water
Director: Kristen Stewart


Kristen Stewart steps behind the camera for her first feature, adapting Lidia Yuknavitch’s emotionally intense memoir. The story centres on a young woman navigating trauma, sexuality, and swimming, all told through a non-linear, stream-of-consciousness narrative. Imogen Poots plays the lead, and the film’s visual style has already drawn comparisons to Derek Cianfrance. It premiered out of competition at Cannes 2025 and is generating serious interest from indie distributors.


  • Die, My Love
Director: Lynne Ramsay

- YouTubewww.youtube.com


Lynne Ramsay’s return after an eight-year hiatus is being hailed as one of the most anticipated auteur-driven works of the year. Jennifer Lawrence stars in this adaptation of Ariana Harwicz’s novel about a woman struggling with postpartum psychosis. The script is by Alice Birch, and early responses from Cannes suggest this is Ramsay at her most unrelenting. A24 and Apple reportedly battled over rights, hinting at serious awards potential.


  • Eddington
Director: Ari Aster

- YouTubeyoutu.be


After Beau Is Afraid, Ari Aster switches tone again with this “modern Western,” featuring Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal. The film debuted at Sundance 2025 and won the Grand Jury Prize, making it a serious contender for further festival attention. The story follows two estranged brothers forced to reunite in a post-capitalist landscape. It’s moody, slow-burning, and already being called one of Aster’s most emotionally mature works.


  • Dangerous Animals
Director: Todd Solondz

- YouTubeyoutu.be


Solondz is back with a genre twist. Dangerous Animals takes on his trademark bleak humour with a surreal, body-horror narrative that drew comparisons to Julia Ducournau’s Titane during early Cannes market talks. It follows a child star turned recluse who becomes the subject of a bizarre suburban experiment. Programmers expect this one to land in TIFF’s Midnight Madness section due to its provocative tone and overall risk-taking structure.


  • Materialists

Director: Celine Song

- YouTubewww.youtube.com


Celine Song’s follow-up to Past Lives is a sharp, darkly comic look at art, commerce and class. Starring Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal, Materialists premiered at Cannes 2025, where its razor-sharp satire of luxury culture and beauty standards won Best Screenplay. Industry insiders say its strong aesthetic and festival reaction make it a top Vanguard or Discovery pick for TIFF 2025.


  • Sabar Bonda
Director: Rohan Kanawade


A quiet surprise from India, Sabar Bonda is the first Marathi-language feature to screen in Sundance’s World Cinema Dramatic section. Directed by queer filmmaker Rohan Kanawade, it explores the relationship between a young boy and his teacher in a rural village, subtly exploring themes of gender, caste, and queerness. With TIFF’s history of championing regional Indian cinema, especially post-All We Imagine As Light, this is one of the most likely South Asian entries to break through.


  • Nouvelle Vague
Director: Richard Linklater

- YouTubeyoutu.be


Linklater’s latest film is a love letter to French cinema, both stylistically and thematically. Nouvelle Vague is set in 1960s Paris and follows a young American student who becomes entangled in a world of cinephiles, protests, and fleeting romance. It's less a plot-driven film and more an ode to a particular cinematic moment. Industry insiders say it’s tailor-made for TIFF’s cinephile crowd, possibly as part of a Cinema Makers tribute.


  • The Phoenician Scheme
Director: Wes Anderson

- YouTubewww.youtube.com


Wes Anderson returns with a twist on the heist genre. The Phoenician Scheme features an ensemble cast trapped in a fictional desert state during a crumbling political regime. It was screened privately during Cannes Village and quickly became one of the most talked-about titles among buyers. TIFF might host its North American premiere, offering a major red carpet moment while still fitting its indie tone due to Anderson’s distinct auteur status.


  • Eleanor the Great
Director: Scarlett Johansson

- YouTubeyoutu.be


Scarlett Johansson’s first feature as a solo director was selected for Cannes Jury Screening and was met with strong praise. The story follows a reclusive former stage actor navigating grief and late-life reinvention in New York City. It’s intimate and character-focused, with a restrained visual style that allows its performances to shine. TIFF’s interest in debut directors makes this a strong candidate for a Platform slot.


  • Sentimental Value
Director: Joachim Trier

- YouTubeyoutu.be


Trier reunites with Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value, a film that builds on the emotional resonance of The Worst Person in the World. The narrative centres around a family dealing with the return of a long-absent parent, told with Trier’s signature emotional clarity and subtle humour. It received warm reviews at Cannes and could emerge as one of TIFF’s most acclaimed European entries.


Why this matters?

Unlike blockbuster-heavy seasons, TIFF 2025 is shaping up to be a filmmaker’s festival. From deeply personal stories to hybrid genre experiments, this year's buzzed-about indie titles reflect a shift toward narrative risk and regional specificity. And with the inclusion of Sabar Bonda, there’s a clear sign that Indian independent cinema is no longer confined to the margins. It’s earning its seat at the global table.

TIFF 2025 runs from 4–14 September, with the official lineup dropping later this summer. Until then, these are the names to watch.

indie filmskristen stewartscarlett johanssonindian cinemasabar bondajennifer lawrenceari astercannes 2025sundance 2025festival buzzworld cinemalgbtq cinemadebut directorsmarathi filmsthe chronology of waterdie my loveeleanor the greateddingtonrohan kanawadedangerous animalsthe plaguenouvelle vaguethe phoenician schemetiff 2025

Related News

London Tech Week
Business

London Tech Week: Woman entrepreneur says she was humiliated after being denied entry for bringing baby

Eid-prayer-Getty
Asia

Ahmadis stopped from offering Eid prayers in Pakistan

Arjun Rampal Rana Naidu
Entertainment

Arjun Rampal says Rauf in 'Rana Naidu' is the most ruthless role of his career

modi-bridge
Asia

India opens world’s highest railway arch bridge in Kashmir amid tensions with Pakistan

More For You

Is Shah Rukh Khan planning a £28.5 million pan-India blockbuster with Sukumar

Director Sukumar could reunite with Mythri for a record-breaking project with SRK

Getty Images/ CineJosh

Is Shah Rukh Khan planning a £28.5 million pan-India blockbuster with Sukumar, the director of 'Pushpa'?

Rumours are swirling that Shah Rukh Khan may soon headline India’s most expensive film yet, with a whopping £28.5 million (₹300 crore) offer reportedly on the table. The production house behind the buzz? Mythri Movie Makers, the banner that backed Pushpa and Rangasthalam. If true, this would be SRK’s biggest payday ever.

Mythri Movie Makers eye massive collaboration with SRK for their next big ventureGetty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
Bianca Censori’s sister Angelina joins Kanye West

Angelina Censori joins Kanye West and Bianca on luxury trips as family bond grows stronger

Instagram/angelinacensori/Getty Images

Bianca Censori’s sister Angelina joins Kanye West in Japan and Spain as she enters his inner circle

Angelina Censori, the younger sister of Bianca Censori, is now firmly in the spotlight after being spotted alongside Kanye West and Bianca on back-to-back trips across Europe and Asia. From Spain to Japan, the 20-year-old has been photographed vacationing, dining and shopping with the controversial rapper and her famous sister.

From sun-soaked Spain to neon lit Tokyo

Keep ReadingShow less
Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley poses nude in a field to mark her 60th birthday

Instagram/elizabethhurley1

Elizabeth Hurley celebrates 60th birthday with nude photo and confirms romance with Billy Ray Cyrus

Elizabeth Hurley isn’t holding back as she steps into her sixties. On 10 June, the Bedazzled star celebrated her milestone birthday by posting a nude photo taken in a field, using nothing but her pose and a necklace. In the caption, she reflected on an emotional and eventful year, describing it as a “wild ride” and revealing she’s “in love” with country star Billy Ray Cyrus.

Alongside the image, Hurley highlighted three major personal landmarks: 30 years working with Estée Lauder, 20 years of her swimwear label Elizabeth Hurley Beach, and her new romance. “Feeling very blessed and grateful for having the best friends and family in the world,” she wrote.

Keep ReadingShow less
Enrique Iglesias

Enrique Iglesias returns to India with a massive concert planned in Mumbai

Getty Images

Enrique Iglesias to perform in Mumbai on 30 October after 13 years

After more than a decade, Enrique Iglesias is finally returning to India. The Spanish superstar, best known for global hits like Hero, Bailamos, and Rhythm Divine, is scheduled to perform in Mumbai on 30 October 2025 at the MMRDA Grounds, BKC.
This will be his first show in India since 2012, when he toured Pune, Gurugram, and Bengaluru as part of his Euphoria world tour. The upcoming concert is part of Iglesias’s current global run and will take place just before his Abu Dhabi stop.


A high energy show with fan-favourite hits

Organised by EVA Live and BEW Live, the Mumbai gig promises a packed venue with over 30,000 fans expected. According to organisers, Iglesias will perform a setlist spanning his three-decade-long career, mixing early 2000s classics with recent hits.
EVA Live’s founder Deepak Chaudhary called the show a “historic moment,” highlighting India’s growing appetite for iconic international acts. “The enthusiasm among fans is real. This show is about celebrating that global connection through music,” he said in a statement.

Enrique IglesiasIndian fans gear up for Enrique Iglesias’ comeback performance after 13 yearsGetty Images


The production team has hinted at a full-scale arena experience, with elaborate visuals, lights, and staging tailored for a large-scale outdoor show. The concert will also offer special curated experiences for Mastercard users, including backstage access and artist interactions.


Tickets, presale access and how to register

Registrations are now open on the District App, with tickets to be released in phases. The first phase of Mastercard-exclusive presale starts on Friday, 20 June at 12 pm IST via Priceless.com, and ends on Sunday, 22 June at 12 pm IST.


A second Mastercard-only window will open on 22 June (12 pm IST) and close by 27 June (12 pm IST), this time on the District App. General sales will go live on 27 June at 5 pm IST.

Enrique IglesiasEnrique Iglesias confirms Mumbai concert with career-spanning setlistGetty Images


Fans have been thrilled about the announcement online. “A dream come true,” one user posted. “No Delhi show but I’m booking tickets to Mumbai anyway,” wrote another. Following a string of recent high-profile international shows in India, from Coldplay and Ed Sheeran to Maroon 5, Enrique’s return is another big win for Indian concertgoers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Are Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Drifting Apart Over 143 Album Fallout?

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom spark split rumours as insiders cite album stress and wedding delays

Getty Images

Is Katy Perry splitting from Orlando Bloom after album backlash and wedding delays?

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, engaged since 2019 and parents to four-year-old Daisy Dove, are facing intense scrutiny as reports swirl about significant strain in their relationship. Insiders suggest the couple may be heading for a split once Perry’s massive Lifetimes tour concludes in December.

Album stress spills over to home life?

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc