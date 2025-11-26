James Cameron-backed Marlow Studios wins UK approval despite green belt controversy and council objections

Highlights:

UK government approves £750 million Marlow Studios project

Studio to feature 18 soundstages and a skills academy

James Cameron and top directors back the development

Local council objections over green belt land overruled

Studio aims to attract global investment and boost UK film sector

The UK government has approved Marlow Studios, the project backed by James Cameron. The £750 million development will be built west of London. It will have 18 soundstages and a skills academy. Big names like Cameron, Sam Mendes and Paul Greengrass are on board.

Why the UK government approved Marlow Studios

The development faced resistance from Buckinghamshire Council over green belt concerns. The government overruled the objections, citing “very substantial weight” for economic growth. Housing Secretary Steve Reed signed off just ahead of Finance Minister Rachel Reeves’ annual budget, which is expected to outline tax rises and growth plans.

Robert Laycock, CEO of Marlow Studios, called the decision a “real vote of confidence in the UK and its creative industries.” He added it would attract international investment and help Britain remain competitive with Hollywood. The project has become a test case for the government’s push to cut through restrictive planning rules.

What Marlow Studios will offer

The studio will take up 56 acres and stretch over 470,000 square feet. It is being built on an old landfill by a busy road. The skills academy will let crews and filmmakers get practical experience. They will use new equipment and tech, including AI, on real projects.

Laycock said the academy is meant to help young talent get experience on big productions. “It’s about giving people the tools to tell stories here in the UK,” he said.

How the film world reacted

Industry people are paying attention. Pinewood Studios is close by; James Bond, Marvel and Star Wars films were all shot there. Warner Brothers' Leavesden Studios is not far either. The area is filling up with production. Cameron has mentioned Marlow might also host his company Lightstorm 3D.

British film and TV production is already strong, rivalling Hollywood. Big blockbusters like Barbie, Harry Potter and Deadpool & Wolverine have been made in the UK. Filmmakers see Marlow as a chance to shoot more big projects at home rather than overseas. “It’s the sort of place that can attract serious productions,” one source said.

What comes next for Marlow Studios

Construction is expected to start soon. Marlow joins other recent UK developments, including Pinewood’s production hub and the Isle of Wight studio backed by Duncan Heath. “It’s welcome news for anyone who believes in the UK’s future and its unmatched creative capacity,” Laycock said. The project is set to become a major new centre for the country’s creative industries.