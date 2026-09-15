Why Macklemore was really dropped from Ed Sheeran’s US tour after his ‘Free Palestine’ speech

Highlights

Macklemore was removed from Ed Sheeran’s US tour after performing just two shows

His ‘Free Palestine’ comments triggered criticism from Jewish groups and a petition calling for his removal

Macklemore has defended his comments and said the controversy has come at a personal and professional cost

Macklemore’s run as an opening act on Ed Sheeran’s US tour has come to an abrupt end after just two performances, following a backlash over his pro-Palestinian comments on stage.

The rapper, whose real name is Benjamin Haggerty, said he was dropped from the tour after a week of “difficult conversations” with Sheeran that ended in “fundamental disagreement”.

But the decision came amid growing pressure from venues and Jewish organisations following Macklemore’s performances.

What happened at the Ed Sheeran concerts?

The controversy began on September 4, when Macklemore performed at Sheeran’s concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

He told the crowd that one of the reasons he wanted to join the tour was to stand in a stadium and say: “Free Palestine.”

He then performed Hind’s Hall, a song that condemns Israel’s military action in Gaza, while footage showing the devastation in Gaza played on the screens.

The following night, Macklemore returned to the stage and addressed Jewish members of the audience.

He said that criticism of Israel, opposition to apartheid and being against genocide were not criticisms of Jewish people, while adding that he wanted people in Gaza and the West Bank to know they had not been forgotten.

His comments drew criticism from Jewish groups, including StopAntisemitism, which accused him of bringing political messaging into a concert.

The Israeli-American Council also launched a petition urging Sheeran to remove him from the tour.

Why was Macklemore removed from the tour?

Macklemore said his departure followed a week of conversations with Sheeran, but the tour promoter also pointed to pressure from venues.

Messina Touring Group told Rolling Stone that venues had indicated they would not allow Macklemore to perform. According to the promoter, that could have resulted in the cancellation of the tour and affected hundreds of thousands of fans.

Robert Kraft, the owner of Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, also said Macklemore had been banned from the venue because it would not provide a platform for what Kraft described as hate speech.

Kraft said he agreed that too many lives had been lost and there had been too much suffering, but argued that focusing only on selected information while ignoring Hamas’ actions was divisive.

Ed Sheeran has not publicly commented on Macklemore’s removal, and it remains unclear who will replace him for the rest of the US tour.

Macklemore says he stands by his message

Despite losing his place on the tour, Macklemore has shown no sign of backing away from his position.

In a lengthy statement, he said he understood the difficult position Sheeran was in but criticised the singer for not taking a public stance.

Macklemore also said that speaking out had cost him money, brand deals, sponsorships, festival appearances, private shows, relationships and access.

He rejected accusations of antisemitism and argued that criticism of Israel, opposition to Zionism and support for Palestine should not automatically be treated as hatred towards Jewish people.

The rapper also said that if his appearance on the tour helped turn attention back towards Palestine, he considered it his “most successful tour” despite performing at only two shows.

Pink gets drawn into the controversy

The fallout also pulled Pink into the dispute after the Jewish singer reposted criticism of Macklemore’s concert comments.

Pink later faced backlash herself and published a lengthy response explaining her position.

She said Macklemore had performed in front of families while images from the war were shown on screens before addressing Jewish people in the audience.

Pink argued that Macklemore could not decide how Jewish people should interpret his comments.

The controversy also revived discussion about Macklemore’s past. In 2014, he apologised for wearing a costume featuring a black wig, beard and fake hooked nose after critics accused him of using antisemitic imagery.

The latest dispute has now ended his involvement in Sheeran’s US tour, but Macklemore has made clear that he intends to continue speaking about the war in Gaza.