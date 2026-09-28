Haaland to Arsenal: what Man City's guilty verdict could mean for his future

Highlights

Arsenal have reportedly made contact with Erling Haaland's representatives, according to Football Insider, with Real Madrid also in touch

The interest follows Manchester City being found guilty on 114 of 115 Premier League financial charges, with the Premier League reportedly pushing for expulsion or a severe points deduction

Haaland has no relegation clause in his contract, meaning any suitor would still have to pay a significant fee even in City's worst-case scenario

History offers a genuine precedent here: when Juventus were relegated over the 2006 Calciopoli scandal, several of their biggest stars left immediately, and it did their careers no harm at all

Nobody at Arsenal was talking about signing Erling Haaland a month ago. Then Manchester City were found guilty on 114 separate financial charges, and suddenly three of Europe's biggest clubs are making calls.

What's actually being reported, and what isn't

It's worth being precise about how solid this is, because transfer stories like this move fast and loose. Football Insider reported that Arsenal and Real Madrid have made contact with Haaland's representatives about a future move. Separately, Fabrizio Romano — generally the most reliable name in this business — has confirmed Arsenal are looking at strikers as a genuine priority for 2027, though he was careful to frame it as forward planning rather than anything urgent: "I would not call that as something imminent or urgent because Arsenal are very happy with the strikers they have." Barcelona have also been linked. None of this is a done deal. All of it is club interest at the earliest possible stage, sparked directly by City's legal troubles.

The contract detail that actually matters most

Here's the part of this story that most coverage is underselling. Haaland doesn't just lack a relegation clause — he has no release clause of any kind. His original 2022 deal from Borussia Dortmund carried a reported £150-175 million release clause, but it expired unused in the summer of 2024. In January 2025, Haaland signed a record nine-and-a-half-year extension keeping him at City until 2034, and that new deal removed release clauses entirely rather than replacing the old one.

That changes what this transfer talk actually is. This isn't a case of a clause sitting there ready to be triggered by relegation or anything else — TEAMtalk's Graeme Bailey and multiple other outlets have confirmed there's no automatic exit mechanism at all, even in City's worst-case scenario. Any move would depend entirely on City choosing to sell and Haaland choosing to push for it, with no contractual lever forcing either side's hand. That makes the scale of City's current crisis the only real variable — and it's also why a Real Madrid presidential candidate's claim earlier this year that a specific release clause existed caused such a stir: City had to issue a direct statement calling it untrue.

How Haaland got here in the first place

Haaland's rise has been unusually fast even by modern football's standards. He made his senior debut for Bryne in Norway's second tier as a teenager, before a move to Molde got him properly noticed. RB Salzburg brought him to Austria in January 2019, where he scored goals at a rate that made Europe's bigger clubs sit up, and Borussia Dortmund paid roughly €20 million for him a year later. By the time Manchester City paid around £51 million for him in the summer of 2022, he'd already established himself as one of the most feared strikers on the continent — and he then broke the Premier League's single-season goals record in his first year at the club.

Each move up that ladder came at exactly the moment his value peaked at the level below. If he leaves City now, it would be the first time in his career that the move was forced by circumstances entirely outside his own form.

What history actually says happens next

This isn't uncharted territory, even if it feels that way. In 2006, Juventus were found guilty in the Calciopoli match-fixing scandal, stripped of two league titles, and relegated to Serie B. It remains the closest real precedent to what City are now facing, and CBS Sports has already drawn the same comparison directly.

What happened to Juventus's biggest stars afterward is genuinely instructive. Fabio Cannavaro left for Real Madrid that same summer and went on to win the Ballon d'Or. Zlatan Ibrahimović and Patrick Vieira both joined Inter Milan — the club handed Juventus's stripped title — and Ibrahimović scored 66 goals in 117 games there, winning three straight Scudetti before later moving to Barcelona. Gianluca Zambrotta and Lilian Thuram both joined Barcelona too. None of them saw their careers dip. If anything, the move away from a sinking club coincided with some of the best form of their careers.

Not everyone left, either — Gianluigi Buffon, Alessandro Del Piero, Pavel Nedved, Giorgio Chiellini and David Trezeguet all stayed and helped Juventus bounce straight back to Serie A within a single season. There's no single right answer here, in other words. But for the specific question of whether leaving a scandal-hit giant damages a top player's career, the Calciopoli generation's answer was a clear no.

Whatever happens with City's appeal, and however this transfer speculation develops, that's the precedent Haaland's camp will already be well aware of.