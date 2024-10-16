Thomas Tuchel appointed England manager starting January 2025

Tuchel will become the third foreign coach to lead the Three Lions. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

THOMAS Tuchel has been appointed as the new manager of the England football team. The Football Association (FA) announced the decision on Wednesday, with Tuchel set to take up the role from January 1, 2025.

The 51-year-old German coach, previously with Chelsea and Bayern Munich, succeeds Gareth Southgate, who stepped down following England’s Euro 2024 final loss to Spain. Tuchel will become the third foreign coach to lead the Three Lions, following in the footsteps of Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

Tuchel, known for his successful stints with Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea, brings significant experience. His biggest achievement in England came in 2021 when he won the Champions League with Chelsea. The FA hopes Tuchel can lead England to their first major trophy since winning the 1966 World Cup.

His appointment has been met with mixed reactions. While many praise his managerial experience, some critics have questioned the FA’s decision to overlook an English candidate for the role, particularly with the current talented generation of players like Jude Bellingham.

Southgate’s resignation came after eight years as England manager, during which he helped restore the team’s international competitiveness. Tuchel will be joined by English coach Anthony Barry, who previously worked with him at Bayern Munich.

Tuchel expressed his pride at being chosen to lead the team. “I am very proud to have been given the honour of leading the England team,” Tuchel said in a statement from the FA. He also highlighted his personal connection to English football, saying, “To have the chance to represent England is a huge privilege, and the opportunity to work with this special and talented group of players is very exciting.”

Reports from Sky Germany indicate that Tuchel has signed an 18-month contract, which will run until the end of the 2026 World Cup.

FA CEO Mark Bullingham praised Tuchel as “one of the best coaches in the world,” explaining that the FA had carefully considered many candidates before selecting Tuchel for his expertise and determination.

Tuchel has had success in domestic football, winning league titles in France and Germany, as well as cup competitions in Germany. His achievements at Chelsea include not only the Champions League but also the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup.

England captain Harry Kane, who played under Tuchel at Bayern, said, “Obviously, I know Thomas well from last year. Fantastic coach, fantastic person.”

While Lee Carsley remains in temporary charge for upcoming Nations League fixtures, Tuchel’s arrival has sparked debate in the media. The Daily Mail described his appointment as a “dark day for England,” while The Sun printed the phrase “it’s coming home” in German on its front page.