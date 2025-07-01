Skip to content
Raducanu begins Wimbledon campaign with confident win

British tennis is enjoying a buoyant period

Raducanu Shines in Dominant Start to Wimbledon 2025 Campaign

Raducanu and Jack Draper are making most of the headlines

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 01, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
Key points

  • Emma Raducanu defeated fellow Briton Mimi Xu 6-3, 6-3 in the Wimbledon first round.
  • Xu, 17, was making her Grand Slam debut and appeared overwhelmed early on.
  • Raducanu dropped just three points on serve in the first set.
  • Despite a series of breaks in the second set, Raducanu regained control to seal victory.
  • She described the all-British clash as “difficult” but was pleased with the result.


    • The biggest home assault on Wimbledon for 41 years got off to a great start on Monday when Emma Raducanu triumphed in an all-British clash.

    British tennis is enjoying a buoyant period, and although former U.S. champion Raducanu and Jack Draper are making most of the headlines, 23 local players started in the men's and women's singles this week, the most at Wimbledon since 1984.

    With Draper not in action until Tuesday, British women's number one Raducanu was the main attraction, although home loyalties were somewhat split as she faced 17-year-old Welsh wildcard Mimi Xu, making her Grand Slam debut.

    Xu had not beaten a top 50 player and never looked likely to break that duck on Number One court as she went down 6-3 6-3.
    Raducanu, desperate for a deep run in her home slam after a previous best of two fourth-round exits, did not have to do anything too extraordinary against a rival who for a while seemed intimidated by the occasion.

    After Xu swung wildly for a rare air shot and then tumbled to the pristine turf after a slip, the 318th-ranked teen got what no young player wants to hear – some sympathy applause.

    Raducanu swept to the first set, dropping only three points in her four service games, and with a lack of tension on court, the obligatory “come on Britain” shout drew the usual ripple of Wimbledon laughter usually reserved for any lingering pigeon.

    Xu settled in the second set, however, finally getting to grips with the Raducanu serve during a run of five successive breaks, but the favourite got back on track to come through.

    Raducanu moves into round two

    Home favourite Emma Raducanu claimed a 6-3 6-3 win over fellow Briton Mimi Xu, who was making her Grand Slam debut."I'm super pleased to have come through that match. It is so difficult playing against another Brit in the first round," Raducanu said after her victory on Court One.

    Wimbledon 2025 prize money hits record £53.5m

    Spectators take photos as the order of play board is set up on day one of the Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 30, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

    Wimbledon 2025 prize money hits record £53.5m

    THE four Grand Slams offer a trophy and place in the history books as well as significant prize money. Here is what you need to know about the prize pot on offer at Wimbledon 2025, the third major of the year:

    When is Wimbledon 2025 happening?

    The Championships will run from Monday (30) to July 13.

    Jack Draper leads British hopes at Wimbledon 2025

    Jack Draper during a practice session REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

    Jack Draper leads British hopes at Wimbledon 2025

    BRITISH tennis players come under the spotlight at Wimbledon like nowhere else and the full glare will be trained on world number four Jack Draper as he leads a sizeable home assault at the All England Club starting on Monday (30).

    The 23-year-old left-hander's rapid rise up the rankings means he is the highest British seed since two-time winner Andy Murray arrived as defending champion in 2017.

    Alcaraz & Djokovic

    Djokovic (L) and Alcaraz embrace during practice prior to The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 26.

    Getty

    Wimbledon 2025: Alcaraz eyes third straight title as Sinner, Djokovic lead challenge

    CARLOS ALCARAZ will look to win his third consecutive Wimbledon title this year, reinforcing his position as the leading player on all surfaces. Jannik Sinner, who lost to Alcaraz in a closely fought French Open final, heads to London hoping to reverse the result.

    Seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic will also be in contention. At 38, this could be his best chance to win a record 25th Grand Slam title. Djokovic lost the last two Wimbledon finals to Alcaraz and will aim to reclaim the trophy at the All England Club.

    Alcaraz-Wimbledon-Getty

    Carlos Alcaraz plays a forehand against Novak Djokovic in the Gentlemen's Singles Final on July 14, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

    Wimbledon draw: Alcaraz opens against Fognini, Sabalenka faces qualifier

    CARLOS ALCARAZ will begin his attempt to win a third straight Wimbledon title against Italian Fabio Fognini, while women’s top seed Aryna Sabalenka opens her campaign against Canadian qualifier Carson Branstine.

    The draw, held on Friday at the All England Club, featured several notable first-round matchups.

    Alcaraz hits form ahead of Wimbledon

    Carlos Alcaraz lifts the trophy after winning the Queen’s Club final in London last Sunday (22)

    Alcaraz hits form ahead of Wimbledon

    CARLOS ALCARAZ warned his Wimbledon rivals that he “feels great” on grass after the world number two defied his own expectations by winning the Queen’s Club title for a second time.

    Alcaraz battled to a bruising 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2 victory over Czech world number 30 Jiri Lehecka in the final of the Wimbledon warm-up event last Sunday (22). The 22-year-old has extended his career-best winning streak to 18 matches, putting him in the perfect position to defend his Wimbledon title.

