Raducanu begins Wimbledon campaign with confident win

Key points
The biggest home assault on Wimbledon for 41 years got off to a great start on Monday when Emma Raducanu triumphed in an all-British clash.
British tennis is enjoying a buoyant period, and although former U.S. champion Raducanu and Jack Draper are making most of the headlines, 23 local players started in the men's and women's singles this week, the most at Wimbledon since 1984.
With Draper not in action until Tuesday, British women's number one Raducanu was the main attraction, although home loyalties were somewhat split as she faced 17-year-old Welsh wildcard Mimi Xu, making her Grand Slam debut.
Xu had not beaten a top 50 player and never looked likely to break that duck on Number One court as she went down 6-3 6-3.
Raducanu, desperate for a deep run in her home slam after a previous best of two fourth-round exits, did not have to do anything too extraordinary against a rival who for a while seemed intimidated by the occasion.
After Xu swung wildly for a rare air shot and then tumbled to the pristine turf after a slip, the 318th-ranked teen got what no young player wants to hear – some sympathy applause.
Raducanu swept to the first set, dropping only three points in her four service games, and with a lack of tension on court, the obligatory “come on Britain” shout drew the usual ripple of Wimbledon laughter usually reserved for any lingering pigeon.
Xu settled in the second set, however, finally getting to grips with the Raducanu serve during a run of five successive breaks, but the favourite got back on track to come through.
Raducanu moves into round two
Home favourite Emma Raducanu claimed a 6-3 6-3 win over fellow Briton Mimi Xu, who was making her Grand Slam debut."I'm super pleased to have come through that match. It is so difficult playing against another Brit in the first round," Raducanu said after her victory on Court One.