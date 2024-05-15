Haaland heroics put Man City on verge of Premier League history

Haaland found the net early in the second half, tapping in a precise cross from De Bruyne for Man City’s first-ever league goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 14: Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates alongside teammates after the team’s victory in the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

Manchester City took a decisive step towards a record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title with a 2-0 victory over Tottenham on Tuesday, courtesy of two goals from Erling Haaland.

Haaland found the net early in the second half, tapping in a precise cross from Kevin De Bruyne for City’s first-ever league goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He then converted a late penalty to secure the win for City.

The victory, coupled with Arsenal’s result, sees Pep Guardiola’s side two points clear at the top of the table with one game remaining. Guardiola emphasised the significance of the upcoming match against West Ham, urging fans to rally behind the team for the final push.

Tottenham’s defeat also confirmed Aston Villa’s fourth-place finish and Champions League qualification alongside City, Arsenal, and Liverpool for the next season.

Guardiola acknowledged the tense atmosphere surrounding the match and called for fan support, likening the final game to the crucial moments in tennis and football history.

The game saw a vocal display from Spurs fans, expressing their disdain for Arsenal, City’s closest rivals in the title race.

Despite a competitive start from both teams, City’s superiority eventually showed as Haaland capitalised on De Bruyne’s assist to break the deadlock.

The match saw interruptions due to injuries to De Bruyne and City goalkeeper Ederson, who was replaced by Stefan Ortega.

Ortega made a crucial save late in the game, denying Son Heung-min a goal-scoring opportunity.

City then sealed the victory with Haaland’s penalty in stoppage time, setting off jubilant celebrations among the players and fans.

With one game left in the season, City are on the brink of making football history once again, aiming to secure their fourth consecutive Premier League title.