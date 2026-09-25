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Manchester City are guilty on 114 charges, and still top of the table

Manchester City are guilty on 114 charges, and still top of the table

Manchester City have been found guilty on all but one of their 115 charges for breaking financial regulations

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Nayana Ashok
By Nayana Ashok Sep 25, 2026
Nayana Ashok
Nayana Ashok is a content writer with over five years of experience creating engaging, SEO-optimised content across various topics, including lifestyle, health and wellness, technology, community-focused stories, and business trends. She holds an MPhil, MA, and BA in English Literature from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and brings a strong academic grounding in language and storytelling to her work. Her writing combines creative flair with clarity and structure, enabling her to craft insightful blogs, feature articles, and digital content tailored for diverse audiences. Known for her adaptability and attention to detail, she has worked on editorial and branded content projects that demand creativity and precision. Nayana’s areas of interest include cultural narratives, emerging technologies, health communication, and socially impactful reporting. She is particularly drawn to stories that bridge community experiences with broader societal themes.
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Highlights

  • Manchester City have been found guilty on 114 of the 115 Premier League financial charges brought against them, first reported by David Ornstein of The Athletic
  • The charges relate to alleged breaches between 2009 and 2018, including inaccurate financial reporting and undisclosed manager and player pay
  • Sanctions have not yet been decided; City are expected to appeal
  • The verdict lands while City sit top of the Premier League table, unbeaten after five games under new head coach Enzo Maresca

Manchester City have been found guilty on all but one of the 115 charges brought against them by the Premier League, in a verdict that took almost two years to arrive — and lands at the exact moment the club looks least like one in crisis.

What City were found guilty of

The charges, first laid in February 2023 after a four-year Premier League investigation, cover alleged breaches between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons. They include failing to provide accurate financial information for nine seasons, failing to disclose full details of manager and player remuneration — including former manager Roberto Mancini's pay — for six seasons, and failing to cooperate fully with the Premier League's investigation between 2018 and 2023. An independent commission heard the case over ten weeks between September and December 2024, but took a further 21 months to deliver its verdict.

What happens next

Sanctions have not yet been decided. Under Premier League rule W.51, the possible penalties range from a reprimand or fine through to a points deduction or, in the most severe scenario, expulsion from the league. Any points deduction could theoretically be applied retrospectively, raising the prospect — however unlikely in practice — that some of City's past titles could eventually be called into question. Manchester City are expected to appeal the finding, meaning the case is far from over.

The club's statement, issued to The Athletic, struck a defiant note: "The Premier League process remains ongoing, with significant elements to be completed, and subject to strict confidentiality. As such Manchester City FC's position remains consistent with the club's statement of February 2023. The club has diligently respected due process for eight years on the basis the Premier League board and executive would behave as an independent, impartial and fair minded regulator, free from partisan influence."

The timing nobody saw coming

When these charges were first laid in 2023, Pep Guardiola was still manager and City were mid-dynasty. Today, Guardiola is gone, Enzo Maresca is in charge, and City sit top of the Premier League table with a perfect record of five wins from five games. The verdict arrives not as City are reeling, but at the exact moment they look strongest — a mismatch that's already drawing comment across football, with pundits half-joking that City could theoretically top the table and face relegation-level sanctions in the same season.

Since the takeover by Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008 that transformed City from mid-table also-rans into English football's dominant force, the club has won eight Premier League titles and a first Champions League, in 2023. Whatever sanction eventually follows this verdict, it will land on a club currently playing better, not worse, than at almost any point since the charges were first brought.

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Highlights

  • Beverley Callard, 69, lost consciousness for around 10 minutes while filming Irish soap Fair City on Thursday
  • An ambulance was called as standard on-set protocol; she declined to go to hospital and says she felt fine afterwards
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What happened on set

Callard described the day in a video posted to Instagram on Thursday evening. "I've been at work this week, filming the most amazing scenes, really good, great scripts," she said. "It was all going swimmingly and then today, I've no idea what happened to me. I was all ready to start a new scene, we just sat there getting ready, about to run lines, and I sort of… the only way to explain it is I lost consciousness for a few minutes, maybe 10 minutes, which was very odd."

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