Taylor Swift’s 'Encore' song lyrics decoded: The meaning and Easter eggs behind ‘Babylon’ and more

Highlights:

Taylor Swift has released four new songs on The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore

“Patient Zero”, “Cleveland!”, “Pink Clouding” and “Babylon” explore love, regret, fame and relationships

Here’s what the lyrics could mean and the Easter eggs fans have spotted

Taylor Swift has added four new songs to The Life of a Showgirl with the release of The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore.

The expanded edition, released on September 25, features “Patient Zero”, “Cleveland!”, “Pink Clouding” and “Babylon”. Swift wrote the additional tracks with Max Martin and Shellback after travelling to Sweden to reflect on the success of the original album.

As expected, the new songs have already sent fans searching through the lyrics for references to Swift’s past relationships, her marriage to Travis Kelce and themes that connect with her earlier work.

Here’s what the four songs appear to be about.

What is Taylor Swift’s “Patient Zero” about?

“Patient Zero” centres on Swift speaking to a woman who is involved with a man she once knew.

The song takes the form of advice from someone who has already experienced the relationship and understands the problems the other woman is facing. The title itself may be a reference to the phrase “patient zero”, commonly used for the first identified person in an outbreak.

There is also a possible real-world Easter egg. In 2024, the Los Angeles Times described Swift as “patient zero for emotional contagion” in an article about her influence. Some reports have suggested the phrase may have inspired the song, although Swift has not confirmed a connection.

The lyrics also take aim at the kind of commentary Swift has faced about her appearance X/ taylorswift13

Fans have also connected the song to Sophie Turner. Swift was photographed spending time with Turner after the actor’s split from Joe Jonas in 2023. Swift and Jonas dated in 2008, making the connection particularly tempting for fans, but there is no confirmation that the song is about either of them.

The song also appears to echo Swift’s earlier fascination with the idea of someone having a “halo”, with fans linking it to “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)” from The Tortured Poets Department. That connection remains an interpretation rather than a confirmed reference.

Why is Taylor Swift singing about Cleveland?

“Cleveland!” is the most direct of the four new songs when it comes to Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce.

Kelce grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and the song references both Cleveland and “The Heights”. Swift uses the location as part of a love story while also addressing criticism surrounding their relationship.

The lyrics also take aim at the kind of commentary Swift has faced about her appearance, career and fashion choices. Rather than presenting the criticism as something that threatens the relationship, the song positions her partner as someone who continues to choose her despite what other people say.

The Cleveland reference therefore works on two levels: it is a personal detail connected to Kelce, while also becoming part of Swift’s response to people who question their relationship.

What does “Pink Clouding” mean?

“Pink Clouding” is one of the more reflective songs on the Encore collection.

Swift looks back at a past relationship with regret, apologising for the way she treated someone she describes as a good person. The lyrics suggest that she now understands the damage her actions may have caused, even though she could not see it clearly at the time.

The unusual phrase “pink clouding” has also prompted searches from fans trying to understand its meaning. The term can describe an overly positive or euphoric state in which someone may struggle to see reality clearly, although Swift has not publicly explained whether she is using it in that specific sense.

The four Encore songs therefore cover very different ground X/ taylorswift13

Fans have floated several possible exes as inspirations, including Joe Alwyn, Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Lautner. The lyrics about meeting someone during a difficult period have particularly encouraged speculation about Alwyn, given the timing of their relationship.

However, Swift has not identified the person behind the song, so those connections remain fan theories.

What does “Babylon” mean?

“Babylon” takes the biggest step away from a specific relationship and turns its focus towards hindsight, success and the things people can lose while chasing a different life.

The song uses ancient Babylon as a metaphor for a glamorous world that eventually disappears. Swift looks back at the pursuit of achievement, excitement and status while recognising that what she once left behind may have been more valuable than she realised.

The key idea is that something can look extraordinary while you are living inside it, only for its true value to become clear after it is gone.

The Babylon reference also connects with Swift’s earlier songwriting. She previously mentioned the Gardens of Babylon in “cowboy like me” from evermore, using the ancient wonder as an image of grandeur and illusion.

In the new song, however, Babylon becomes more closely tied to home, family and hindsight. The narrator eventually recognises the importance of the life she left behind, making the track less about a single Easter egg and more about what success can cost.

Fans have floated several possible exes as inspirations X/ taylorswift13

The four Encore songs therefore cover very different ground. “Patient Zero” plays with the idea of shared relationship history, “Cleveland!” turns a personal location into a declaration of love, “Pink Clouding” looks back with regret, while “Babylon” considers what happens when the life you once chased is no longer enough.

Together, they add another layer to The Life of a Showgirl while giving fans plenty of lyrics and references to decode.