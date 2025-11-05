David Beckham’s Victoria Beckham suit steals the show as he becomes Sir David at Windsor

Highlights:

David Beckham knighted by King Charles on Tuesday.

The former England captain is now officially Sir David.

The King even joked about Beckham’s suit during the ceremony.

Honoured for services to football and British charity work.

On Tuesday, King Charles III knighted David Beckham at Windsor Castle. Beckham, now 50, earned the honor for his work in football and his charity efforts. He called it his “proudest moment.”

Beckham wearing the grey suit designed by Victoria Beckham for the ceremony





Why does this knighthood matter to him?

For Beckham, it was not just another medal or handshake. It was the closing of a long circle, from a boy in east London dreaming of football to standing before the King as Sir David. “I’ve been very lucky to have won what I’ve won,” he said, “but to receive an honour like this, of a knight, is beyond anything I ever thought I would.”

The title comes two decades after he received an OBE from the late Queen Elizabeth II. Since then, he has become one of Britain’s most recognisable global figures, not only for his free kicks, but for his work off the pitch.

Beckham posing for photographs outside Windsor Castle after becoming a knight





King Charles and Beckham shared a fashion moment

The King, known for his sharp tailoring, apparently noticed Beckham’s look. The former England captain wore a grey morning suit made by his wife, Victoria Beckham, who attended the ceremony with his parents, Sandra and David.

“King Charles was quite impressed with my suit,” Beckham told reporters afterwards. “He’s the most elegantly dressed man I know. He’s inspired a few of my looks over the years and he definitely inspired this one.”

Beckham said he studied old photos of Charles before deciding on the outfit. “I looked at pictures of him when he was quite young in morning suits and I was like, OK, that’s what I want to wear. So, I gave it to my wife and she did it.”





A career that built the case for a knighthood

He had 115 games with England and captained the team in 59 games. He was a winner of six league titles, two FA Cups and the 1999 Champions League which he won at Manchester United. He played later with Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, briefly with Milan and Paris Saint-Germain and then retired in 2013.

Beckham has worked with UNICEF for nearly twenty years, pushing child-welfare campaigns. He helped London land the 2012 Olympics and now supports the King’s Foundation, which backs education and nature projects for young people.





Beckham’s pride in the monarchy

Patriotism runs deep for Beckham. He famously queued for 12 hours to pay respects when the Queen lay in state. Speaking after the ceremony, he said, “People know how patriotic I am, I love my country. I’ve always said how important the monarchy is to my family.”

Beckham’s words carried the weight of someone aware of where he came from. “A young boy from Leytonstone, being honoured by His Majesty the King, it’s quite a moment,” he said quietly.





He paused. “This is without doubt my proudest moment.”