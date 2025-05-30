Skip to content
Victoria Beckham promises emotional moments in upcoming Netflix docuseries amid family tensions

The docuseries will showcase Beckham's day-to-day responsibilities running her global business

Victoria Beckham Opens Up in Emotional Netflix Series Tease

Promises an unfiltered look into her personal and professional life

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran
May 30, 2025
Victoria Beckham has shared insights into her forthcoming Netflix docuseries, which promises an unfiltered look into her personal and professional life. The series aims to provide a "warts-and-all insight into the blood, sweat and literal tears" involved in managing her fashion empire, which she launched in 2008.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Beckham acknowledged she has relinquished control over the final product, stating, "To be completely honest, I am in the hands of the editor now." She also expressed uncertainty about viewing the emotional scenes herself, adding, "There are tears. And it did occur to me the other day, what am I going to think when I see those tears on a huge screen? Or on an iPhone?"

The docuseries will showcase Beckham's day-to-day responsibilities running her global business. While her husband, David Beckham, is expected to have limited screen time, Beckham joked about his potential involvement, saying, "Well, he might end up on the cutting-room floor. I mean, who knows?" Their children will also feature in the documentary, with Victoria confirming they are "a huge part of everything" and have been filmed alongside their father.

The series, which began filming in September and is expected to continue until June, may be released in late 2025, although no official date has been announced.

This announcement comes amid reports of an ongoing rift between the Beckhams and their eldest son, Brooklyn. The tensions reportedly intensified after Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, were absent from significant family celebrations, including David's 50th birthday parties in Miami and London. Brooklyn's recent Instagram post, featuring a video of himself and Nicola riding a motorcycle, included a caption expressing unwavering support for his wife, which some interpreted as a pointed message amid the family discord.

Sources have suggested that the rift may have originated from an incident at Brooklyn and Nicola's 2022 wedding. According to reports, Victoria Beckham allegedly disrupted the couple's first dance by taking the spotlight during the performance, leading to Nicola leaving the room in tears. This event is said to have exacerbated existing tensions between Nicola and Victoria.

Despite these challenges, Victoria Beckham continues to focus on her professional endeavors, with the upcoming docuseries set to provide an intimate look at her journey in the fashion industry.

