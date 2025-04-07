Craig Ainsworth, former bodyguard to David and Victoria Beckham, found dead in Spain

Craig Ainsworth, a former bodyguard to David and Victoria Beckham, has been found dead after reportedly disappearing in Spain.

The 40-year-old ex-Royal Marine’s death was confirmed by his mother, Sally Ainsworth, in an emotional online post on Saturday, 5 April. She had previously appealed for information regarding his whereabouts after Craig posted a final message on Facebook, saying goodbye.

Sally explained that Craig had been suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a condition he developed following his service in Afghanistan. In her announcement, she wrote: "Craig has been found. With the greatest sadness, the world has lost Craig. He served in Afghanistan and he had PTSD."

PTSD is described by the NHS as a mental health condition caused by very stressful, frightening, or distressing events. Symptoms can include reliving the traumatic event through nightmares and flashbacks, as well as feelings of isolation, irritability, and guilt. The NHS notes that these symptoms are often severe and persistent enough to have a significant impact on a person’s day-to-day life.

In her tribute, Sally shared an image of her son with the caption: "RIP Craig." The details surrounding Craig’s death have not yet been revealed.

Before his death, Sally had made a public plea on social media, asking for help in locating Craig. She explained that he was missing and could have been in the Barcelona or Alicante areas. In her post, she wrote: "He posted a last message on Facebook to say goodbye. Please, if you have seen him. The police are trying to track him. Please share this post if you have a friend in Alicante or Barcelona."

Craig had enjoyed a successful career in security after leaving the military. During his career, he protected a number of high-profile celebrities, including Johnny Depp, Jennifer Lawrence, and Arnold Schwarzenegger. He worked for David and Victoria Beckham between 2013 and 2015 while they lived in Holland Park, London.

Craig was hired as the Beckhams’ bodyguard through the US-based security firm Gavin De Becker. Reports suggest that to secure his role, Craig had to pass a series of gruelling tests. According to the Mirror, these included being pepper-sprayed directly in the eyes and going up against an MMA fighter in the dark.

Speaking to the Mirror in 2023, following the release of the Beckham documentary series on Netflix, Craig had shared positive memories of working with the Beckham family. He said: "David was charming. Victoria kept to herself, she would be with the kids or working. With the spotlight they have been under, their kids are well-behaved. To have that level of fame and maintain their family unit, they must be doing something right."

In a post shared on his own Facebook page shortly before his death, Craig wrote that he had been in "the most tremendous pain for the past four years". He explained that the Covid lockdowns had "destroyed everything he had built" and that he had lost "some genuinely amazing humans he was proud to call friends and colleagues".

Craig was from Enfield, north London.

Since the announcement of his death, tributes have been pouring in for Craig. Many who knew him have expressed sadness at the news and remembered his career both as a Royal Marine and as a bodyguard.

Further details about the circumstances of Craig Ainsworth’s death have not yet been disclosed.