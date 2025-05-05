David Beckham celebrates 50th birthday with family and Victoria Beckham in stylish evening

David Beckham marked his 50th birthday on 2 May with a stylish family celebration alongside his wife, Victoria Beckham, and their children Romeo, Cruz and Harper. The couple, known for their coordinated and fashionable appearances, shared a series of photographs on Instagram capturing the event.
The former England football captain opted for a classic black suit for the occasion. He paired the suit with a powder blue shirt, buttoned to the top, and a black bow tie in a butterfly style. A distinctive detail in his outfit was the addition of beige suspenders, adding a subtle vintage twist to the formal look. Polished black shoes completed his ensemble, highlighting a timeless sense of style.
Victoria Beckham, the former Spice Girl turned fashion designer, chose a floor-length satin gown in a striking shade of blue. The dress featured a fitted bodice that flared from the waist, with noodle straps and a deep V-neckline adding a modern edge. The silhouette gave the gown a soft, elegant flow, and the glossy fabric created a glamorous finish.
Her hair was styled in a sleek ponytail with a few strands left loose to frame her face. In terms of accessories, Victoria kept the look minimal, wearing a bracelet on each wrist and a ring on both hands. The understated jewellery allowed the metallic sheen of the dress to remain the focal point of her outfit.
Victoria’s makeup followed a soft glam approach. She wore a blush-toned lip colour, paired with a light dusting of pink blush on her cheeks. Mascara and defined brows completed the look, keeping the overall appearance polished yet understated.
The couple posed with three of their four children in the Instagram images. The eldest, Brooklyn Beckham, was not pictured. Romeo, Cruz and Harper were seen joining in the family celebration, dressed in formalwear for the occasion.
The Beckhams are known for their high-profile appearances and continue to draw attention for their coordinated fashion choices. Their appearance at the birthday celebration was no exception, with both David and Victoria presenting a refined and cohesive style.
The 50th birthday celebration comes after decades in the public eye for both David and Victoria Beckham. David, who retired from professional football in 2013, remains a prominent public figure through his business ventures and role as co-owner of Inter Miami CF. Victoria continues to lead her eponymous fashion label.
The social media posts offered a glimpse into the private celebration, with fans and celebrities alike sending birthday wishes to the football icon.