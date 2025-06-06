Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

David Beckham set for knighthood in King Charles’s birthday honours

Beckham is an official ambassador for The King’s Foundation

David Beckham set for knighthood in King Charles

He have been seen alongside members of the royal family on several occasions

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 06, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

David Beckham is expected to receive a knighthood in King Charles III’s upcoming birthday honours list, according to reports. The former England footballer, now 50, is said to be among those recognised for their contributions to sport and charitable work.

Beckham, who earned 115 caps for England and captained the team for six years, has long been tipped for a knighthood. His name is expected to appear on the honours list set to be released next week, with the title of ‘Sir’ to be conferred. His wife Victoria Beckham, former Spice Girls member and fashion designer, will subsequently be known as Lady Beckham, reports The Sun.

The couple have been seen alongside members of the royal family on several occasions. Most recently, they were photographed with King Charles and Queen Camilla at the Chelsea Flower Show. In February, the Beckhams also attended a formal dinner at Highgrove, the King’s private Gloucestershire residence, to support Anglo-Italian relations.

Beckham is an official ambassador for The King’s Foundation, an organisation focused on education and environmental awareness among young people. His role supports the foundation’s programmes, including efforts to promote youth understanding of nature.

In recent years, Beckham has publicly expressed his appreciation for the natural world. In the Netflix documentary Beckham, he spoke about his beekeeping hobby at the couple’s countryside estate in Great Tew, Oxfordshire.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star was previously honoured with an OBE (Order of the British Empire) in 2003 for services to football. He was initially considered for a knighthood in 2011, following his efforts to support London’s successful bid to host the 2012 Olympic Games.

David Beckham set for knighthood in King CharlesDavid Beckham is expected to receive a knighthood in King Charles III’s upcoming birthday honours listGetty Images

However, his advancement to knighthood was delayed due to his alleged involvement in a tax avoidance scheme. Beckham was one of 140 public figures named in the 2013 Ingenious scheme, which was investigated and blacklisted by HM Revenue and Customs. Sources at the time claimed Beckham had no knowledge of the financial arrangements. The company later won an appeal against HMRC in 2021, reportedly clearing any remaining obstacles to Beckham’s eligibility for honours.

Outside of football, Beckham has been a dedicated supporter of various charitable causes, particularly those focused on children. He has served as a Unicef special ambassador for over two decades. Earlier this year, he received the Crystal Award from the World Economic Forum in recognition of his advocacy for children’s rights.

During his speech at Davos, Beckham emphasised the importance of gender equality, particularly in education and opportunity. Speaking about his 13-year-old daughter Harper, he called for girls around the world to be given the same prospects as boys. “They need opportunities. They need collective action and they need investment,” he said. He cited poverty, violence and discrimination as key barriers still affecting young girls globally.

In May, Beckham expanded his involvement in football by becoming part of a nine-member consortium taking over League Two side Salford City, alongside his former Manchester United teammate Gary Neville. The group aims to transform the club and eventually secure a place in the Premier League.

“I always dream big so I’m always going to want us to get to the pinnacle of football and be in the Premier League,” Beckham told The Athletic. “But there’s a lot of hard work and a lot of investment to be done up until that point.”

If confirmed, Beckham’s knighthood would be a formal recognition of his lasting influence both on and off the pitch, celebrating a career marked by sporting excellence and long-standing philanthropic commitment.

birthday honoursdavid beckhamengland footballerenvironmental awarenessgary nevillegender equalityhighgrove residenceking charlesknighthood

Related News

Birmingham bin strike to continue as rubbish mounts
News

Birmingham bin strike to continue as rubbish mounts

Priya Mulji with participants
Column

Finding my tribe in unexpected places

Priya Mulji
India’s wrestling
Sports

India’s wrestling dreams rise from rural training grounds

Deepika Padukone Still On Board for Kalki 2, Insiders Confirm
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone still part of ‘Kalki 2’ say sources as exit rumours spread

More For You

Eid ul Adha 2025

Worshippers are strongly encouraged to walk to the mosque if possible

Getty Images

Eid ul Adha 2025: Birmingham’s Eid in the Park cancelled due to rain, prayers moved indoors

A major change has been announced regarding Birmingham’s Eid ul Adha 2025 celebrations, with the annual Eid in the Park event cancelled due to bad weather.

Green Lane Masjid and Community Centre (GLMCC), which organises the city’s large outdoor Eid prayer, confirmed that this year’s gathering at Small Heath Park will no longer go ahead. The decision was made following heavy rainfall and a forecast of continued poor weather across Thursday and into the morning of Eid ul Adha, which falls on Friday, 6 June.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rare Gandhi portrait to go under hammer in London

The portrait is painted by British artist Clare Leighton (Photo: Bonhams auction house)

Rare Gandhi portrait to go under hammer in London

AN OIL painting of Mahatma Gandhi created during his 1931 visit to the UK will be sold at auction in London next month.

Painted by British artist Clare Leighton, the portrait is being described by auction house Bonhams as "thought to be the only oil portrait that Gandhi actually sat for", reported the BBC.

Keep ReadingShow less
Labour Scotland

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and deputy Jackie Ballie react after Davy Russell, Scottish Labour candidate, won the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse by-election on June 06, 2025.

Getty Images

Labour wins Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse by-election in surprise result

LABOUR won a surprise victory in a Scottish parliament by-election on Friday, defeating the Scottish National Party (SNP) in Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse. The result delivered a rare boost to prime minister Keir Starmer and his government, who have seen a decline in support since taking office last July.

The by-election was triggered by the death of SNP lawmaker and government minister Christina McKelvie in March. Labour’s candidate Davy Russell secured 8,559 votes, overturning the SNP’s 2021 majority of 4,582. The SNP, who were favourites to retain the seat, received 7,957 votes, while Reform UK finished third with 7,088 votes.

Keep ReadingShow less
Minority women still face harmful practices, say award-winning charity leaders

Queen Camilla opens the Healing Garden at AWRC in February

Minority women still face harmful practices, say award-winning charity leaders

DESPITE undoubted progress, women from ethnic minority communities still face unique challenges that society needs to tackle, leaders of a London-based charity have said.

The Asian Women’s Resource Centre (AWRC) provides support for women and children from black, minority and ethnic backgrounds affected by domestic abuse, forced marriage, honour-based or faith-based abuse.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sarwar warns of 'politics of poison' as Farage fuels race row

Anas Sarwar and Labour candidate Davy Wilson campaign in Larkhall, Scotland, on Monday (2) for the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse constituency by-election due to be held on Thursday (5)

Sarwar warns of 'politics of poison' as Farage fuels race row

SCOTLAND’s Labour leader Anas Sarwar has warned that the country risks “going back to a dark place” of prejudice and discrimination after Reform UK’s Nigel Farage resorted to “racist” election tactics.

In the lead-up to the by-election in Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse which is scheduled on Thursday (5), Reform UK posted a controversial advert featuring portions of a 2022 speech where Sarwar spoke about encouraging more people from south Asian backgrounds to enter politics. The advert wrongly claimed Sarwar wanted to “prioritise the Pakistani community”, despite him not saying this in the clips.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc