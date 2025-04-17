Victoria Beckham's Netflix documentary to reveal the untold story behind her fashion empire and fame

Victoria Beckham is finally telling her own story. After years of working behind the scenes on her fashion label and navigating life in the public eye, the designer and former Spice Girl is stepping in front of the camera for a new Netflix documentary series set to release in late 2025.

Filming started in late 2024 and will continue through mid-2025. The series, which doesn’t have a title yet is being produced by Studio 99, the production company founded by her husband David Beckham. It’s the same team behind Beckham, the widely praised docuseries that traced David’s football journey and personal life.

Produced by Studio 99, the documentary captures Victoria and David’s shared world, from fashion weeks to family moments Getty Images





This time, though, it’s Victoria’s turn. And it took some convincing. According to David, getting her on board wasn’t easy. She reportedly turned down the idea several times before finally agreeing. “She’s been the driving force behind our brand for nearly two decades,” David said in an interview. “People don’t see how hard she works. I wanted them to.”

The series promises to go beyond the glossy image of ‘Posh Spice’ and look at the woman who transitioned from pop stardom to fashion entrepreneur, while raising four children and managing constant media attention. Early preview footage shared by Netflix shows Victoria preparing for a major Paris Fashion Week show, grappling with doubts and dealing with last-minute chaos caused by a downpour.

In one moment, she questions herself: “I want to know why I keep doing this when I don’t need to.”

The Netflix series offers a behind-the-curtain look at Victoria and David’s partnership Getty Images





The documentary will also feature appearances from her family, including Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, though they won’t be giving interviews. David will appear throughout, offering glimpses into their relationship and life together.

The director, Nadia Hallgren, is best known for her work on Becoming, the Netflix documentary on Michelle Obama. With that kind of experience behind the camera, viewers can expect an intimate, honest portrayal.

Though Victoria’s past TV specials were more polished and playful, this new series is expected to be deeper, quieter and more reflective; a real look at a woman who has spent decades in the spotlight, now finally sharing her own version of events.

No exact release date has been announced yet, but it’s already gearing up to be one of the most anticipated documentaries of next year.