Spice Girls plan 2026 world tour without Victoria Beckham as 30th anniversary approaches

The Spice Girls are gearing up for a return to the stage, with plans quietly coming together for a 30th anniversary tour in 2026. But one member is unlikely to be joining the ride: Victoria Beckham.

Geri Halliwell, Mel B, Mel C and Emma Bunton are reportedly open to hitting the road again, while Geri is set to meet long-time collaborator and former manager Simon Fuller in Miami this week. The meeting isn’t just social. It's said to be a key moment in exploring what a reunion could look like. Fuller, who once managed the band at the peak of their fame, is rumoured to bring big ideas to the table if he decides to come on board.

Victoria, however, has made it clear that she’s “90 percent” out. While she’s expressed love and respect for the group, insiders say she’s not looking to return to music full-time. There’s still faint hope she might make a digital cameo perhaps through a virtual performance or short appearance but nothing is guaranteed.

Mel C recently hinted on Australian radio that a proper celebration is in the works, saying, “We have to do something special… Hopefully a nice little world tour!” Geri, too, has spoken warmly about the bond the group shares and that she believes in returning as a unit: “We shared something so monumental… We love each other. I want us to come back as one.”

The four-piece last performed together in 2019 without Victoria and sold over 700,000 tickets across sold-out stadium shows in the UK and Ireland. Before that, their most recent appearance as a full group was at the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony.

The group originally burst onto the scene in 1996 with “Wannabe,” and went on to become one of the best-selling girl bands in history. Since then, they've had multiple reunions, but fans have been waiting for something bigger to mark their 30-year milestone.

Victoria may not be ready to return, but the remaining members appear motivated to make it happen, together or not. Plans are still in early stages, but one thing’s clear: the Spice Girls aren’t done just yet.

