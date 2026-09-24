‘Hanuman Ansh’ producer Anupriya Nagar quit her Zurich job at 21 and put £3,942 into the film

Highlights:



Anupriya Nagar left her Zurich job at 21

She invested about £3,942 in Hanuman Ansh

The film is inspired by Neem Karoli Baba’s life and teachings

She read the 120-page script in one sitting

Nagar also shared her views on Ramayana and Adipurush

At 21, Anupriya Nagar had secured what she described as her “dream job” in Zurich after studying economics in the UK. But instead of building a career in Switzerland, she returned to India and eventually entered the film industry.

Her decision led her to Hanuman Ansh, a film inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba. Nagar joined the project as a co-producer and invested approximately £3,942 in the film. The movie had a budget of slightly more than £118,257, according to Nagar.

Her interest in Neem Karoli Baba began while she was researching the founders of technology companies for a final-year university project. She came across the story of Steve Jobs’ visit to Kainchi Dham and began exploring the spiritual teacher’s life.

Nagar said she wanted younger audiences to know Neem Karoli Baba through his own journey rather than simply through the famous people associated with him.

“I wanted to know Maharaj Ji through his own story,” she said.

From economics to filmmaking

Filmmaking was not originally part of Nagar’s career plans. She had studied economics in the UK and had already secured a job in Zurich. She had also worked several part-time jobs and saved money because she wanted to become financially independent.

A trip back to India during the visa process, however, changed her plans.

Nagar met producer Ragini Sona, who introduced her to Hanuman Ansh. Curious about the story, Nagar asked to read the screenplay.

She finished the 120-page script in one sitting.

By the time she became involved, the film had already been shot and was entering post-production. The project needed funding, and Nagar asked whether she could contribute.

She eventually joined the production team.

Her family was initially surprised by the decision.

“When I told my family, initially my father thought, ‘Has the girl lost her way?’” Nagar recalled, referring to her economics degree, Zurich job and decision to return to India.

Nagar said she invested one-third of the film’s budget. Under the arrangement she described, she would receive one-fourth of the profits after the distributor’s share, expenses and taxes.

Her views on Ramayana

Nagar also discussed Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

She said portraying revered figures requires more than changing dietary habits. According to Nagar, the process also involves character, humility and being conscious of one’s conduct.

She also spoke about Adipurush, saying she was unable to connect with the film because she felt its visual effects and portrayal of Ravana were overly glamourized.

Nagar said she is nevertheless looking forward to Ramayana, praising the detailing in its trailer while expressing reservations about promoting the movie primarily around its reported budget.

For Nagar, the journey from an economics classroom to a film set began with an interest in Neem Karoli Baba. What started as an idea for short videos or a comic book eventually became a feature film investment and her entry into Bollywood.