Vir Das becomes first Indian to host International Emmys in 2024

By: EasternEye

ACTOR-comedian Vir Das has been announced as the host for the 52nd International Emmy Awards, becoming the first Indian to host the event. The ceremony will take place in New York City on 25 November.

Das is returning to the International Emmy stage after winning the Best Comedy award for his Netflix stand-up special Vir Das: Landing in 2023. Known for films such as Go Goa Gone and Delhi Belly, Das expressed his excitement for the event, saying he looks forward to celebrating his peers and adding humour to the night.

Hey.

Between Call Me Bae and the International Emmys there’s been a lot of wonderful reach outs and kind words from very different quarters and I just wanted to say thanks.

Very grateful this week.

Gonna work my ass off for the awards and hope you enjoy it.

Cheers 🙏 — Vir Das (@thevirdas) September 12, 2024

“Returning to the International Emmy Awards, this time as the host, is a deeply personal and exhilarating moment for me. The Emmys have always been a beacon of excellence and a celebration of diverse stories from around the world,” Das said in a statement. “Having won an Emmy last year for Landing, I feel a profound connection to this event and am incredibly honoured to play a central role in it.”

The International Emmy Awards are organised by the New York-based International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (IATAS) to recognise outstanding television programmes produced and aired outside the United States.

Bruce L Paisner, president and CEO of IATAS, said, “We’re delighted to welcome back Vir Das to our stage and to add International Emmy Host to his impressive list of talents.” He added that Das’s unique humour and global perspective make him a great fit for the event.

At the 2023 International Emmys, Das won the award alongside the British sitcom Derry Girls for its third season. It was his second nomination and first win. His earlier special, Vir Das: For India, was nominated for an International Emmy in 2021 in the Best Comedy category.

Das was recently seen in the Prime Video series Call Me Bae alongside Ananya Panday and is currently on his international Mind Fool tour.

(With inputs from PTI)