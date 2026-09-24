Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Love and War’ poster sparks ‘Animal’ comparisons with one bloody detail

Highlights

Ranbir Kapoor’s first Love and War poster features a bloodied hand and a blue car

The look has drawn comparisons with his Animal avatar

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali period drama also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal

Love and War is now scheduled to release on January 21, 2027

Ranbir Kapoor’s first look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War has caught attention for one particularly familiar detail.

Released by Bhansali Productions ahead of Ranbir’s birthday, the poster shows the actor sitting inside a blue car wearing a white shirt, with his bloodied left hand hanging outside the vehicle. The image has prompted comparisons with his intense look from Animal.

Ranbir’s bloody hand brings back ‘Animal’ memories

The visual immediately recalls elements associated with Ranbir’s Animal persona, particularly the combination of a white shirt, blood and a car.

However, there has been no confirmation from the makers that the Love and War poster is deliberately referencing Animal. The similarity has instead become a talking point around the first look.

A second poster shared later by the production banner shows Ranbir sitting in the same blue car, this time viewed from the front as he looks directly into the camera.

Ranbir reunites with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Love and War is a period drama starring Ranbir alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The film is billed as an epic saga set against the backdrop of war.

The project marks Ranbir’s reunion with Bhansali 19 years after his acting debut in Saawariya (2007), which was also directed by the filmmaker and starred Sonam Kapoor.

Alia previously worked with Bhansali on Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), while Love and War marks Vicky’s first collaboration with the director.

When is ‘Love and War’ releasing?

The film was originally announced in January 2024 for a Christmas 2025 release. It was subsequently pushed to March 2026 before being delayed again.

Love and War is now scheduled to arrive in cinemas on January 21, 2027.

Ranbir will also appear in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, which is planned as a two-part release during Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027. He also has Animal Park, the sequel to Animal, in the pipeline.

Vicky was last seen in Chhaava, while Alia’s recent release was the female-led spy thriller Alpha.