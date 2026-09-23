Highlights
- Arvind Swamy is shooting for 10 days in Mumbai for Salman Khan’s Monster.
- The actor will reportedly film three days of scenes with Salman, including a major train-based action sequence.
- Swamy plays a negative role in the Vamshi Paidipally directorial, which also stars Nayanthara.
Arvind Swamy has joined Salman Khan for the latest Mumbai schedule of Monster, with the actor set to film for 10 days for the upcoming action drama.
According to Pinkvilla, Swamy will spend three days shooting with Salman before filming his remaining portions separately. The schedule includes an action sequence set on a train, with the two actors expected to share several intense moments.
What is Arvind Swamy’s role in Monster?
Swamy is playing a negative character in the Vamshi Paidipally directorial. His character reportedly shares a cat-and-mouse relationship with Salman’s character, setting up an action-heavy conflict between the two.
A source told Pinkvilla that the team has been working on the choreography and execution of the sequences to give the Mumbai schedule a large-scale feel.
What will Salman Khan and Arvind Swamy shoot together?
The actors are reportedly filming a major train-based action sequence during their three-day schedule together.
The makers are mounting Monster as a theatrical action entertainer, with the Mumbai schedule focused on key action portions involving Salman and Swamy.
Salman is also said to be closely involved with the action sequences as production continues. Monster is currently targeting an Eid 2027 theatrical release.
The film is directed by Vamshi Paidipally and stars Salman Khan and Nayanthara in the lead roles, with Swamy playing a negative character.