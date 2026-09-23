Why Prince William and Kate joined Tom Cruise for the 'Digger' premiere

Highlights
- Prince William and Kate attended the London premiere of Tom Cruise’s new film Digger
- The royal film performance raised money for The Film and TV Charity
- The charity supports people across the UK film and television industry with counselling, financial help and other services
Prince William and Kate joined Tom Cruise and a host of Hollywood stars at the London premiere of Digger, but the royal appearance was about more than the film itself.
Held at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, the event was the 73rd royal film performance organised in support of The Film and TV Charity.
Supporting the film industry
The premiere was organised by Warner Bros Pictures alongside The Film and TV Charity, with money raised through the event going towards support for people working across cinema, television and the wider film industry.
The charity provides services including a 24-hour helpline, free counselling, financial support grants and mental health programmes aimed at helping people facing difficulties in the industry.
William and Kate also met charity officials and people who have benefited from its programmes during the evening.
A focus on hidden homelessness
One of those guests was Chloe Malone, 27, who experienced rough sleeping last year and is now living in temporary accommodation.
Through support from The Film and TV Charity, Malone will study film production at the National Film and Television School.
She spoke to William about her interest in highlighting "hidden homelessness", particularly among women and people working in the creative industries.
Malone later said William appeared "obviously interested" in the issue and discussed the importance of understanding the data behind homelessness.
David Beckham also attended with his sons Romeo and CruzGetty Images
A star-studded premiere
The evening still had plenty of Hollywood glamour, with Cruise joined by Digger cast members including Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Jesse Plemons and Emma D’Arcy.
David Beckham also attended with his sons Romeo and Cruz, while Hannah Waddingham, who starred alongside Cruise in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, was among the other guests.
Cruise and the royal couple already have a connection, having attended the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick together in 2022.
For this year's event, however, the focus extended beyond the film to the people and organisations working behind the scenes across the entertainment industry.