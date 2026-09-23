Hayden Panettiere’s death adds to Hollywood’s long history of substance-related tragedies

Highlights

Hayden Panettiere’s death has renewed attention on Hollywood’s history of substance-related tragedies

River Phoenix, Heath Ledger and Matthew Perry are among the stars whose deaths involved drugs or prescription medication

Panettiere’s own struggles have also brought renewed focus to the pressures faced by child stars

Hayden Panettiere ’s death has brought renewed attention to a long history of Hollywood stars whose lives ended after struggles involving drugs or prescription medication.

The Heroes and Nashville actress died aged 36 on August 16. Her official cause of death was later confirmed as the toxic effects of an accidental drug overdose involving multiple substances, with her death ruled an accident.

Her death has also prompted renewed interest in the experiences of other actors and entertainers whose struggles with substance use became part of their stories.

River Phoenix

River Phoenix was one of Hollywood’s most promising young actors when he died aged 23 in 1993.

Known for films including Stand by Me and My Own Private Idaho, Phoenix died after an accidental overdose involving cocaine and heroin outside a Los Angeles nightclub.

His death shocked Hollywood and became one of the most widely remembered tragedies involving a young actor.

Brad Renfro

Brad Renfro began acting as a child and became known for The Client. He died aged 25 in 2008. His death was ruled an accidental heroin overdose.

Renfro had continued to work as an actor into adulthood while also facing substance-use struggles.

Dana Plato

Dana Plato rose to fame as a child star on the sitcom Diff'rent Strokes.

She died aged 34 in 1999 from an overdose involving prescription medication. Her death came years after her time as a major television star.

Heath Ledger

Heath Ledger was 28 when he died in 2008. The Oscar-winning actor died from an accidental overdose involving a combination of prescription medications, including drugs used to treat insomnia and anxiety.

His death prompted widespread discussion about the dangers of combining prescription medicines.

Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing in Friends, spoke openly for years about his struggles with addiction.

He died in 2023 aged 54. His death was attributed to the acute effects of ketamine, with drowning and other contributing factors also listed in the official findings.

Perry had previously written extensively about his addiction and recovery in his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

Hayden Panettiere’s story

Panettiere’s death has added another name to a long and painful history of substance-related tragedies in Hollywood.

The actress, who began working as a child, had previously spoken about her struggles with addiction. Her 2026 memoir also detailed aspects of her early career and her experiences with substance use.

Her death has therefore renewed interest not only in celebrity overdoses, but also in the pressures faced by performers who enter the entertainment industry at a young age.

The stories of these stars span several decades, but their deaths continue to raise questions about the relationship between fame, intense professional pressure and substance use in Hollywood.