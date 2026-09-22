Neasden temple unveils a 42-foot Tapomurti inspired by courage, faith and compassion

Neasden Temple marked a significant moment on Sunday (20), as His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, spiritual leader of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, consecrated the new 42-foot Tapomurti Nilkanth Varni Maharaj.

Thousands of devotees gathered at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, London, for the ceremony, which marked a new chapter for the temple and its community.

The Tapomurti represents Nilkanth Varni, the youthful form of Bhagwan Swaminarayan, who undertook a seven-year journey across the Indian subcontinent. His travels, spiritual discipline and compassion have remained an important part of the tradition and continue to inspire devotees and spiritual seekers.

A ceremony rooted in tradition

The consecration began with devotional bhajans reflecting Nilkanth Varni's travels and virtues, followed by discourses focusing on his courage, faith, discipline and compassion for people and nature.

Senior swamis began the Vedic rituals before Mahant Swami Maharaj joined them for the principal rites of the murti pratishtha.

One of the most striking moments came when Mahant Swami Maharaj was raised on a specially designed platform alongside the 42-foot Tapomurti. This allowed him to personally perform the traditional rituals and make offerings at different levels of the sacred image.

The ceremony concluded with the first arti and an offering of flowers at the feet of Nilkanth Varni Maharaj.

BAPS

A connection across generations

The ceremony also linked the new Tapomurti with an earlier chapter in the history of the BAPS community in Britain.

Mahant Swami Maharaj performed the abhishek of Nilkanth Varni Maharaj using water collected from the River Thames near Putney Bridge.

The choice of location carried particular significance. On June 28, 1970, Yogiji Maharaj had bathed Shri Harikrishna Maharaj in the Thames at the same area, in the presence of more than 300 devotees.

More than five decades later, water from the river was used in the consecration of the new Tapomurti, creating a symbolic connection between the early days of the BAPS community in Britain and its present-day spiritual life.

A message of peace

Addressing devotees, Mahant Swami Maharaj spoke about the peace and spiritual benefit that the Tapomurti would offer to those who come for its darshan.

In a prayer specially written for the occasion, he said:

“May the lives of all of you gathered here before Shri Nilkanth Varni become divine and filled with happiness and peace, and may everyone’s faith in God deepen.”

He later performed the first pradakshina, walking reverentially around the sacred image, before viewing new relief sculptures depicting Bhagwan Swaminarayan's life.

The ceremony also included a mural tracing the history of Neasden Temple and its connection with Yogiji Maharaj and Pramukh Swami Maharaj.

A living part of London's Hindu community

The celebrations ended with devotional dances, bringing colour and energy to the temple grounds around the newly consecrated Tapomurti.

For the BAPS community, the occasion was more than the unveiling of a new sacred image. It brought together faith, history and community in a distinctly British setting, while preserving traditions that have been carried across generations.

The Tapomurti Nilkanth Varni Maharaj now stands as a new spiritual feature at Neasden Temple, offering devotees and visitors a place for reflection, prayer and darshan in the heart of London's Hindu community.