Allu Arjun’s 'Raaka' sets Guinness record before release with a 37-person motion-capture feat

Highlights

Allu Arjun and Atlee’s Raaka has secured a Guinness World Record

The film captured 37 performers in real time simultaneously

The record was achieved months before the film’s release

Allu Arjun and Atlee’s upcoming film Raaka has entered the Guinness World Records for an unusual motion-capture achievement, months before it is due to reach cinemas.

The film set the record for the most people motion-captured in real time, with 37 performers captured simultaneously.

Sun Pictures, the production house behind Raaka, announced the achievement on X on Monday, sharing photographs of Allu Arjun and Atlee holding the Guinness World Records certificate.

Raaka makes Guinness history

Guinness World Records confirmed that the record involved 37 people being motion-captured in real time for Raaka.

The feat was achieved in Mumbai on 15 September 2026, with the performers captured simultaneously for the film.

Sun Pictures described the achievement as a global milestone for Indian cinema.

“Raaka sets a Guinness World Record for the ‘Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time’, with 37 performers captured simultaneously!” the production house said.

The record adds another major milestone to a film that is being mounted on a large scale.

Atlee’s vision draws praise

The film has also attracted praise from filmmaker Cibi Chakaravarthi, who recently spoke about the visuals Atlee had shown him.

“I have seen the visuals of his films; he showed them to me. Sir, I don’t think even Avatar has visuals like that,” he said.

Chakaravarthi went on to compare Atlee’s ambitions with those of SS Rajamouli, saying he believed the filmmaker could take Indian cinema further onto the global stage.

Lyricist Vivek has also praised the scale of Raaka, saying he had seen films like it only in Hollywood.

What we know about Raaka

Raaka marks Allu Arjun’s first collaboration with Atlee and also stars Deepika Padukone.

The film’s first look was released on Allu Arjun’s birthday on 8 April. The actor appeared bald, with kohl-rimmed eyes and animal-like claws, creating an intense and mysterious look.

Atlee has said that Raaka is a project he has carried with him for 18 years.

“Raaka isn’t just a film… it’s a part of me I’ve carried for years,” he wrote on X, adding that the idea had stayed with him throughout his career.

Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music for the film, while the production house has described Raaka as a collaboration built around ambitious plans for Indian cinema.

An official release date for Raaka has not yet been announced.