ZEE’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2026 brings together 11 brands for its biggest UK season yet

Highlights

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2026 has brought together 11 commercial partners across nine industries, led by Air India as Title Sponsor.

The new season premiered on September 19 with 36 episodes, 100 live musicians and a concert-style production.

The partnerships span aviation, travel, finance, wellness, hospitality, food, media, events and publishing, reflecting the show's connection with the British Asian community.

Zee TV UK has launched its biggest-ever season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa with an 11-brand partner line-up led by Air India as Title Sponsor.

The partnerships bring together brands from nine different industries, including aviation, travel, remittances, wellness, hospitality, food, radio, events and publishing.

The season is being positioned as more than a singing reality show, with Zee TV highlighting its role in connecting British Asian audiences with music, culture and traditions.

Air India leads 11-brand partnership

Air India is the Title Sponsor, while Southall Travel joins as the Presented By partner.

Other partners include Bigen as Co-Presented By, Remitly as Remittance Partner, Vitabiotics as Powered By, Rutland Hall Hotel & Spa as Hospitality Partner, Pooja Sweets & Savouries as Sweetness Partner and Dairy Valley as Associate Sponsor.

Sunrise Radio is the Official Radio Partner, with Samara Events UK as Promotions Partner. Garavi Gujarat and Eastern Eye are the Publication Partners.

Zee Entertainment UK said the wide range of partners reflects different aspects of British Asian life, from travel and family connections to food, celebrations, wellness and entertainment.

Air India's involvement has also been linked to the connection between the British Asian diaspora and India, while Southall Travel's partnership reflects the importance of travel between the UK and people's family and cultural roots.

A concert-style season

Premiering on September 19, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2026 features 36 original episodes and 100 live musicians.

The season has been reimagined as a full-scale concert experience, with a royal-inspired production designed by a creative team behind several of India's large-scale television productions.

The judging panel features Shankar Mahadevan, Kumar Sanu, Javed Ali and Niti Mohan.

The show is available through Zee TV UK, Zee TV DE and ZEE5, with distribution across platforms including Sky, Virgin Media, Samsung TV Plus, Rakuten TV and BT/EE.

Connecting with British Asian audiences

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has been a fixture of Indian television for more than two decades and has also become a familiar part of entertainment for the diaspora.

Parul Goel, Territory Head Europe at Zee Entertainment UK, said the diversity of the partner line-up was particularly significant, with businesses from different industries coming together around the show.

“What excites us most isn't just the number of partners, it's the diversity of industries and, more importantly, communities they represent,” Goel said.

She described Sa Re Ga Ma Pa as “more than a talent show”, saying the programme reflects the British Asian community's celebrations, memories and connection with home.

The 2026 season is also being rolled out around major festive occasions including Navratri, Dussehra, Karwa Chauth, Diwali, the wedding season, Christmas and New Year.

Zee TV said the season is expected to be one of the major entertainment offerings of the year across the UK and Europe.