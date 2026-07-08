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Zee TV brings 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' auditions to the UK for the first time

Auditions will take place at St James Court, A Taj Hotel in London on July 26

Zee TV brings 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' auditions to the UK for the first time
Zee TV
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJul 08, 2026
Eastern Eye

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ZEE TV will hold the first-ever UK auditions for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, one of India’s longest-running singing reality shows, offering British singers a direct route to compete on the platform in India.

Auditions will take place at St James Court, A Taj Hotel in London on July 26, with registrations opening at 10am.

Contestants must be aged between 18 and 30 to take part. The competition will be conducted primarily in Hindi, and those selected to progress must be willing to travel to India for further stages.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has run for more than three decades and is one of the most recognised music reality franchises associated with Indian television. Organisers said the new season would feature a live orchestra of more than 100 musicians and a 100-member chorus.

The auditions will involve UKbased music industry professionals and artists from the British Asian music community, who will help select contestants for the next stage.

Amit Goenka, president of International and Digital Businesses at Zee Entertainment, said the franchise was extending its search to the UK after more than three decades of celebrating musical talent.

“We are delighted to extend our talent search to the UK, a market that has made an invaluable contribution to the global south Asian music landscape,” he said.

“Music transcends boundaries, and this initiative reaffirms our belief that extraordinary talent can come from anywhere,” he added.

Parul Goel, territory head for Europe and head of finance for Europe and the Americas at Zee Entertainment, said the UK was home to “exceptional musical talent and a vibrant south Asian community with a deep passion for music.”

Registration link: https://forms.gle/ N9kuADMy2mZoBSqt8

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