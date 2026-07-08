Zee TV brings 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' auditions to the UK for the first time

ZEE TV will hold the first-ever UK auditions for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, one of India’s longest-running singing reality shows, offering British singers a direct route to compete on the platform in India.
Auditions will take place at St James Court, A Taj Hotel in London on July 26, with registrations opening at 10am.
Contestants must be aged between 18 and 30 to take part. The competition will be conducted primarily in Hindi, and those selected to progress must be willing to travel to India for further stages.
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has run for more than three decades and is one of the most recognised music reality franchises associated with Indian television. Organisers said the new season would feature a live orchestra of more than 100 musicians and a 100-member chorus.
The auditions will involve UKbased music industry professionals and artists from the British Asian music community, who will help select contestants for the next stage.
Amit Goenka, president of International and Digital Businesses at Zee Entertainment, said the franchise was extending its search to the UK after more than three decades of celebrating musical talent.
“We are delighted to extend our talent search to the UK, a market that has made an invaluable contribution to the global south Asian music landscape,” he said.
“Music transcends boundaries, and this initiative reaffirms our belief that extraordinary talent can come from anywhere,” he added.
Parul Goel, territory head for Europe and head of finance for Europe and the Americas at Zee Entertainment, said the UK was home to “exceptional musical talent and a vibrant south Asian community with a deep passion for music.”
Registration link: https://forms.gle/ N9kuADMy2mZoBSqt8
The singer jokingly texted Clairo saying, "Let's f**k her up," sparking an online frenzy
Why Charli XCX jokingly declared war on Peppa Pig after one viral comment
Highlights
What started as a playful celebrity game has turned into one of the internet's most unexpected viral moments, with Charli XCX jokingly threatening to "f**k up" Peppa Pig after the beloved cartoon character appeared to dismiss singer Clairo.
The exchange quickly spread across social media, drawing reactions from fans and fellow musicians, while turning an unlikely clash between a pop star and a fictional children's character into a trending talking point.
Peppa Pig's viral remark sparked the joke
The playful exchange began during Peppa Pig's appearance in Pitchfork's Over/Under game, where the animated character rated a selection of music artists.
While expressing admiration for acts including PinkPantheress and The Beatles, Peppa responded to Clairo by saying, "I don't know her," a line widely recognised as a reference to Mariah Carey's famous response when asked about Jennifer Lopez.
The remark, accompanied by a knowing glance at the camera, quickly gained traction online.
Charli XCX rushed to Clairo's defence
After seeing the clip, Charli XCX privately messaged Clairo, writing, "Let's f**k her up," alongside a screenshot of the viral post.
Clairo later shared the exchange on social media, prompting thousands of reactions from fans, many of whom responded with pig and bacon-themed jokes.
PinkPantheress, whom Peppa had praised in the original video, also joined the conversation, posting a message supporting Clairo.
As the exchange continued, Clairo responded to the growing attention with humour, replying to posts before eventually telling followers, "ok that's enoughhhhh lolllllllllll."
Some fans joked that the viral moment was the perfect opportunity for the singer to announce new music, though Clairo replied that she did not have anything ready to share.
Her most recent album, Charm, was released in 2024, with its accompanying tour concluding in 2025.
Charli XCX keeps her focus on new music
While the online joke continued to gather momentum, Charli XCX did not publicly add to the exchange.
Instead, the singer has been focusing on promoting her upcoming album, Music, Fashion, Film, which is scheduled for release on July 24.
Although fans speculated that one of the track titles could be a playful nod to the viral exchange, there has been no indication that the album references the light-hearted social media moment.