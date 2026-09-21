Cindy Crawford’s son Presley Gerber dies at 27, after sister Kaia opened up about his ‘decade-long’ struggle

Highlights

Presley Gerber, the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, has died aged 27.

His sister Kaia Gerber recently spoke about his decade-long struggle with drug addiction.

The former model had previously spoken publicly about his mental health and recovery.

Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, has died aged 27.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Presley died on Sunday, September 20, at a rehabilitation facility. His cause of death has not been disclosed.

The news was confirmed by Allie Jenkins, a representative for Crawford and Rande Gerber, who said the family was asking for privacy during the “very difficult and painful time”.

Kaia Gerber opened up about her brother’s struggle

The news comes after Presley’s younger sister, model Kaia Gerber, spoke about his long-running battle with addiction in the September 2026 issue of Vogue.

Kaia described it as a “decade-long struggle with drug addiction” and reflected on the effect it had on the family.

“When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone,” she said.

Kaia also explained that she began seeing herself as “the easy one” and avoided asking for help because she felt her family already had too much to deal with.

“I think that’s also why I started to self-identify as the easy one and never wanted to ask for help,” she said. “Because it felt like too much to have two children who were needing.”

Presley Gerber’s modelling career

Born in California in 1999, Presley followed his mother into modelling and was signed by IMG Models at 15.

He made his runway debut at Moschino’s Resort show in Los Angeles in 2016 and went on to work with brands including Celine, Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana and Pepsi.

In 2019, Presley was arrested for driving under the influence. He was sentenced to three years’ probation and ordered to complete a DUI programme and two days of community service.

The news comes after Presley’s younger sister, model Kaia Gerber, spoke about his long-running battle with addiction Getty Images

He spoke openly about mental health

Presley had previously discussed his mental health and addiction struggles publicly, including in a 2023 appearance on the podcast Studio 22.

“Mental health is an issue,” he said. “It is such a big part of my life. It’s a 24/7 job, and there’s so much to it.”

He said he hoped speaking about his experiences could help others dealing with depression or other difficulties.

In a post shared on July 3, Cindy Crawford also paid tribute to her son, sharing a childhood photograph and writing about how proud she was of the man he had become.

The family has asked for privacy following Presley’s death. His cause of death remains undisclosed.