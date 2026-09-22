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Richard Arnold’s ‘engagement’ post fooled fans before his surprise wedding reveal

Arnold shared photographs from the couple’s big day over the weekend

Richard Arnold’s ‘engagement’ post fooled fans before his surprise wedding reveal

Fans initially thought Arnold’s Instagram post was announcing an engagement

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranSep 22, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Good Morning Britain entertainment editor Richard Arnold has married his partner Stuart after 23 years together
  • Fans initially thought Arnold’s Instagram post was announcing an engagement
  • The couple tied the knot at Hackney Town Hall in London on Friday

Good Morning Britain entertainment editor Richard Arnold has revealed that he has married his partner of 23 years, Stuart, after fans initially mistook his wedding post for an engagement announcement.

Arnold, 56, shared photographs from the couple’s big day over the weekend, accompanied by a ring emoji and the caption “The splice of life”. The post led some followers to believe he had just become engaged.

However, Arnold cleared up the confusion on Good Morning Britain on Monday, revealing that he and Stuart had already tied the knot.

Richard Arnold clears up the engagement confusion

Speaking on the ITV programme, Arnold joked about the mix-up, saying: “I got spliced!”

He explained that the couple had married at Hackney Town Hall in London on Friday, 18 September, describing the ceremony as “very low-key no fuss”. Arnold also referred to Stuart as his husband while discussing the wedding on air.

“That’s myself and my other half Stuart, and now my husband,” he said.

The couple kept their wedding low-key

Arnold revealed that he had “raided” the Good Morning Britain prop cupboard for the kilt he wore for the ceremony. In the wedding photographs, he paired the kilt with a bright pink fur sporran. The couple’s Cockapoo, Clementine, also featured in one of the photographs, wearing a bow that read “I do too”.

Arnold and Stuart have been together for 23 years, making the wedding a significant milestone in their relationship.

Celebrity friends congratulate the newlyweds

The couple’s wedding announcement was met with messages from Arnold’s famous friends and colleagues.

Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid wrote: “THE BIGGEST BESTEST NEWS – massive congratulations and tons of love.”

Ruth Langsford also congratulated the couple, writing: “How wonderful! Congratulations and wishing you all the happiness in the world! The pink sporran is on point!” Arnold’s clarification means what initially appeared to be an engagement announcement was actually a celebration of the couple already becoming husband and husband.

good morning britainengagement announcementmarriagerichard arnold
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