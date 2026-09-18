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Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh visit temple ahead of second baby

The same temple, the same ritual

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh visit temple ahead of second baby

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh during Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple

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Nayana Ashok
By Nayana AshokSep 18, 2026
Nayana Ashok
Nayana Ashok is a content writer with over five years of experience creating engaging, SEO-optimised content across various topics, including lifestyle, health and wellness, technology, community-focused stories, and business trends. She holds an MPhil, MA, and BA in English Literature from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and brings a strong academic grounding in language and storytelling to her work. Her writing combines creative flair with clarity and structure, enabling her to craft insightful blogs, feature articles, and digital content tailored for diverse audiences. Known for her adaptability and attention to detail, she has worked on editorial and branded content projects that demand creativity and precision. Nayana’s areas of interest include cultural narratives, emerging technologies, health communication, and socially impactful reporting. She is particularly drawn to stories that bridge community experiences with broader societal themes.
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The couple visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple on Friday, dressed in matching purple, as they prepare to welcome their second child. It's the same temple, the same kind of visit, they made in September 2024, weeks before their daughter Dua was born — right down to Ranveer's parents, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and Anju Bhavnani, joining them both times.

What they wore

Deepika had worn a green saree on that earlier visit. This time she chose a heavily embroidered salwar kameez, while Ranveer wore a purple kurta with white pyjamas.

A crowd had gathered by the time they arrived, and security was tight, but both actors stopped to smile and wave rather than rush past. Filmfare captured the moment and posted it on X, and within hours fans were pulling up side-by-side clips from 2024 and 2026, pointing out how closely the two visits mirrored each other.



Ranveer's solo visit to Lalbaugcha Raja

Ranveer had already made one temple stop this week. A day earlier, he'd visited the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal alone, in a white chikankari kurta, greeting fans as he made his way through the crowd.

The pregnancy announcement

The couple confirmed the second pregnancy recently with a set of photographs, both dressed in white, Dua visible in some of the frames with them. Deepika's caption read: "Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings!"

Dua, born in September 2024, has stayed almost entirely out of public view since; the family shares glimpses of her only occasionally, on their own terms.

The couple confirmed the second pregnancy recentlyX/@TeamDeepikaMY_

What's next for Deepika and Ranveer

Work hasn't paused around the pregnancy. Deepika has King with Shah Rukh Khan ahead, directed by Siddharth Anand, along with Atlee's sci-fi film Raaka opposite Allu Arjun. Ranveer was last seen in Dhurandhar: The Revenge and is now preparing for Pralay, a post-apocalyptic thriller currently in production.

deepika padukone siddhivinayak templeranveer singh temple visitdeepika second babyranveer deepika pregnancysiddhivinayak temple mumbaideepika padukon
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