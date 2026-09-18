Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh visit temple ahead of second baby

The couple visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple on Friday, dressed in matching purple, as they prepare to welcome their second child. It's the same temple, the same kind of visit, they made in September 2024, weeks before their daughter Dua was born — right down to Ranveer's parents, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and Anju Bhavnani, joining them both times.

What they wore

Deepika had worn a green saree on that earlier visit. This time she chose a heavily embroidered salwar kameez, while Ranveer wore a purple kurta with white pyjamas.

A crowd had gathered by the time they arrived, and security was tight, but both actors stopped to smile and wave rather than rush past. Filmfare captured the moment and posted it on X, and within hours fans were pulling up side-by-side clips from 2024 and 2026, pointing out how closely the two visits mirrored each other.





#Watch | Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone visited Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja, offering prayers and seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha during the festive celebrations. 🙏✨#RanveerSingh #DeepikaPadukone #LalbaugchaRaja #GanpatiBappa #GaneshChaturthi… pic.twitter.com/T7bmju93KF

— The Daily Jagran (@TheDailyJagran) September 18, 2026





Ranveer's solo visit to Lalbaugcha Raja

Ranveer had already made one temple stop this week. A day earlier, he'd visited the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal alone, in a white chikankari kurta, greeting fans as he made his way through the crowd.

The pregnancy announcement

The couple confirmed the second pregnancy recently with a set of photographs, both dressed in white, Dua visible in some of the frames with them. Deepika's caption read: "Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings!"

Dua, born in September 2024, has stayed almost entirely out of public view since; the family shares glimpses of her only occasionally, on their own terms.

The couple confirmed the second pregnancy recently X/@TeamDeepikaMY_

What's next for Deepika and Ranveer

Work hasn't paused around the pregnancy. Deepika has King with Shah Rukh Khan ahead, directed by Siddharth Anand, along with Atlee's sci-fi film Raaka opposite Allu Arjun. Ranveer was last seen in Dhurandhar: The Revenge and is now preparing for Pralay, a post-apocalyptic thriller currently in production.