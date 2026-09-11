Nani is keeping 'The Paradise' a mystery with one unusual release decision

Highlights

Nani confirms The Paradise will have no theatrical trailer

The film is more than the action drama its teasers suggest

Nani refuses to label The Paradise a pan-India film

Nani is giving audiences very little more to see before The Paradise reaches theatres. The actor has confirmed that the film will not get a theatrical trailer ahead of its September 24 release, leaving viewers to experience much of the story without another major preview.

The decision comes as the film’s posters and teasers have already created curiosity around its dark and intense world. But Nani says finishing the film is more important than putting together another promotional video.

Why will The Paradise have no trailer?

Nani admitted that he would have liked to create a strong trailer for The Paradise. However, the team decided that director Srikanth Odela, music composer Anirudh Ravichander and the rest of the crew should remain focused on completing the film.

“I think there won't be a trailer for Paradise,” Nani said at the film’s press meet.

He explained that the team had to choose between making another promotional video and putting its time into the film itself. They ultimately chose the latter.

That means audiences will head into the September 24 release without the usual final trailer that often gives away more of a film’s story, characters and major moments.

There is more to The Paradise than its violence

The lack of a trailer also keeps another part of the film under wraps.

The Paradise has largely been presented as a gritty action drama, with Nani playing Jadal, a man from an oppressed community who rises against a system that has denied his people basic rights.

Set in 1980s Secunderabad, the story deals with justice, dignity and freedom. But Nani says the film is also deeply personal.

His character’s relationship with his mother, played by Sonali Kulkarni, is central to the story. Nani described The Paradise as a “beautiful mother-son story” as well as a “revolutionary emotional film”.

That suggests the film’s emotional core could be just as important as the violence and rebellion shown in its promotional material.

Why Nani does not want the pan-India label

Nani is also taking a different approach to how The Paradise is positioned outside its home market. Although the film will release in Telugu and other dubbed languages, he does not want to call it a pan-India film.

“We don’t want to call it a pan-India film,” he said, making it clear that Telugu remains the team’s “prime target”.

The film is directed by Srikanth Odela, following their previous collaboration Dasara. Kayadu Lohar plays the female lead, while Raghav Juyal appears as the antagonist in his Telugu debut. The cast also includes Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni and Sampoornesh Babu.

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With a reported runtime of 2 hours and 49 minutes and no theatrical trailer planned, The Paradise is heading into its September 24 release with much of its story still deliberately under wraps.