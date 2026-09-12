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Lady Gaga called motherhood her 'next starring role' and now her dream has come true

Gaga had also spoken about her fears over balancing family life with her career

Lady Gaga called motherhood her 'next starring role' and now her dream has come true

The singer also questioned how she could continue giving her all to her art while making space for a family

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranSep 12, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Lady Gaga has welcomed her first child with fiancé Michael Polansky
  • The singer previously described motherhood as her “next starring role”
  • Gaga had also spoken about her fears over balancing family life with her career

Lady Gaga has entered a new chapter in her life after welcoming her first child with fiancé Michael Polansky.

The 40-year-old singer and the 42-year-old entrepreneur have recently become parents, Page Six has confirmed. The couple were also spotted together with their newborn in Northern California.

The baby’s name, sex and exact date of birth have not been revealed.

The news comes after Gaga spent years speaking candidly about her hopes of becoming a mother and the difficult questions she had about fitting motherhood around her career.

Gaga’s long-held dream of becoming a mum

Gaga and Polansky began dating in 2019 and became engaged in 2024. While the singer had openly discussed wanting children, she also admitted that the idea of motherhood came with some uncertainty.

In a March 2025 interview with The New York Times, Gaga said she was excited about becoming a mother but revealed she was sometimes “at war” with herself over the decision.

“I’m also kind of at war with myself sometimes as I get ready to, hopefully, become a mom soon,” she said. The singer also questioned how she could continue giving her all to her art while making space for a family.

“How do I live a life where I’m passionate about my art while also making more space for other things?” Gaga asked.

Why motherhood became Gaga’s “next starring role”

By October 2025, Gaga appeared to have a clearer idea of what she wanted from the next stage of her life.

Speaking on The Stephen Colbert Show, she said she hoped motherhood would become her “next starring role”.

“I would like to do many things. All of these things are open. But, what I really want, is to be a mom. That’s my next starring role, I hope,” she said.

Her comments now take on a new meaning following the arrival of her first child.

Gaga has continued to maintain a hugely successful career alongside her personal life. She wrapped her Mayhem Ball tour in April after 86 shows around the world, while she and Polansky have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight in recent months.

Now, after years of wondering how motherhood could fit alongside her life as an artist, Gaga has taken on the role she once described as the one she wanted most.

michael polanskymotherhoodparentinglady gaga
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