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Rajinikanth’s praise gives Soori a major career boost after 'Mandaadi'

Soori described the Superstar’s words as a “huge blessing”

Superstar Rajinikanth; Soori

The appreciation comes as Soori continues to establish himself in serious lead roles

X/ sooriofficial
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranSep 15, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Rajinikanth personally called Soori after watching and praising Mandaadi
  • Soori described the Superstar’s words as a “huge blessing”
  • The appreciation comes as Soori continues to establish himself in serious lead roles

For Soori, a phone call from Rajinikanth has become much more than a celebrity endorsement.

The actor revealed that the Superstar personally contacted him after watching Mandaadi, praising the film and his performance. Soori said the appreciation meant a great deal to him, describing Rajinikanth’s words as one of the biggest blessings he has received.

Rajinikanth’s call leaves Soori emotional

Soori shared a picture from the interaction on social media and revealed that Rajinikanth had watched and enjoyed Mandaadi.

“Superstar Rajinikanth Sir watched and loved our #Mandaadi. His heartfelt call means the world to our entire team and me,” Soori wrote.

He added that hearing Rajinikanth’s voice on the other end of the call was a “priceless moment”.

For an actor who spent years being recognised primarily for comedy roles, appreciation from one of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars carries particular significance.

Soori’s journey as a leading man

The praise comes at an important point in Soori’s career.

After establishing himself as one of Tamil cinema’s popular comedians, he has increasingly taken on challenging dramatic roles. Films such as Viduthalai, Garudan, Kottukkaali and Maaman have helped strengthen his position as a leading actor.

Mandaadi continues that shift, putting Soori at the centre of a story built around the traditional sailing boat races of coastal Tamil Nadu.

Why Mandaadi demanded so much from Soori

Directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi, Mandaadi features extensive sea-based sequences, with the cast and crew reportedly spending close to two months filming on the water.

The demanding shoot required considerable physical effort, particularly for the boat-racing and action sequences.

The film stars Soori alongside Suhas, Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj, Mithun Jai Sankar, Ravindra Vijay, Bala Saravanan and Stun Siva.

GV Prakash Kumar composed the music, while SR Kathir handled cinematography and Pradeep E Ragav worked as the editor.

Released in Tamil and Telugu on September 10, Mandaadi has added another significant project to Soori’s growing list of lead roles.

Now, Rajinikanth’s personal appreciation has given the actor another reason to celebrate what has been an important phase in his career.

sooritamil cinemaacting careerrajinikanthmandaadi
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