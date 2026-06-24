Rajinikanth’s ‘Deadly Doctor’ look in 'Dharman' fuels fan theories on Kamal Haasan-backed project

Highlights

Rajinikanth’s next film has been titled Dharman

First-look poster presents the star as a surgeon dubbed “The Deadly Doctor”

Fans have begun speculating about the character and storyline

Kamal Haasan is producing the film through Raaj Kamal Films International

Ashwath Marimuthu replaces Cibi Chakaravarthi as director

Rajinikanth’s next big-screen outing has gained a title and a talking point in one move. The superstar’s upcoming film, Dharman, has sparked widespread discussion after its first-look poster introduced him as a surgeon carrying the intriguing tagline, “The Deadly Doctor”.

Released by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International at the film’s launch event in Chennai on Tuesday, the poster offers little insight into the plot but has already sent fans searching for clues about Rajinikanth’s character.

The image has triggered speculation across social media, with many wondering whether the actor will play a morally conflicted doctor, a vigilante operating behind a respected profession, or a character with a darker past. While the makers have remained silent on the storyline, the mysterious first look has succeeded in generating curiosity around the project.

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth’s long-awaited collaboration

Beyond Rajinikanth’s new avatar, Dharman carries added significance because of Kamal Haasan’s involvement as producer.

The film marks one of the most prominent collaborations between the two cinema legends in recent years. Speaking at the launch event, Kamal recalled how the pair had discussed working together on a project decades ago and had hoped that one of them would eventually produce a film featuring the other.

After years of searching for the right script, that ambition has now materialised through Raaj Kamal Films International, with Dharman becoming one of two projects bringing the veterans together professionally.

Kamal reflected on their journey from young actors sharing screen space in multiple films to becoming two of Indian cinema’s most enduring stars.

Director change officially confirmed

The title announcement also confirmed months of industry speculation surrounding the film’s director.

Ashwath Marimuthu, known for Oh My Kadavule and Dragon, has officially taken over the project. He replaces Don director Cibi Chakaravarthi, whose involvement had been announced earlier this year.

Rajinikanth revealed that the film had undergone several creative changes before reaching its current form. According to the actor, K.S. Ravikumar and Sundar C were previously attached to direct at different stages.

He also disclosed that Cibi Chakaravarthi had developed a story centred on a nuclear scientist. However, the script required extensive filming in Afghanistan and Russia and was expected to be a lengthy production, leading the team to move in another direction.

Dharman stars Simran, Raashi Khanna and Yogi Babu in key roles alongside Rajinikanth.

The film features music by Anirudh Ravichander, with cinematography by Niketh Bommi and editing by Pradeep E Ragav.

Mystery remains the biggest attraction

For now, the makers are keeping the plot firmly under wraps. Yet the combination of Rajinikanth’s unusual surgeon avatar, the “Deadly Doctor” tagline and Kamal Haasan’s backing has ensured that Dharman has already become one of the most talked-about Tamil film projects in development.

Until more details emerge, fan theories are likely to continue filling the gap left by the film’s carefully guarded secrets.