Vijay and Trisha attend Chennai wedding reception together amid divorce case over alleged affair

Highlights



Vijay and Trisha Krishnan spotted together at a wedding reception in Chennai

Appearance comes as divorce petition filed by Vijay’s wife Sangeetha Sornalingam heads for court hearing

Actors’ long professional association has often fuelled online speculation

Public appearance draws attention

Vijay and Trisha Krishnan were seen arriving together at a wedding reception in Chennai, drawing considerable attention online amid ongoing discussion about the actor’s personal life.

The event was hosted by film producer Kalpathi S. Suresh and his wife Meenakshi Suresh to celebrate their son’s wedding, and was attended by several figures from the Tamil film industry. However, Vijay and Trisha arriving together quickly became the most talked-about moment from the evening.

The appearance marked one of the first times the two actors have been publicly seen together in recent months.

Divorce petition filed by Vijay’s wife

The sighting comes shortly after reports emerged that Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, had filed a divorce petition at a family court in Chengalpattu district in Tamil Nadu. The case is expected to be heard on April 10.

In the petition, Sangeetha has alleged that the actor maintained an extramarital relationship with another actress. She has also accused him of subjecting her to mental cruelty, neglect and desertion. Reports suggest she may name the actress as a second respondent in the case if required.

She has sought dissolution of the marriage along with permanent alimony and the right to reside in the matrimonial home.

A long-standing professional association

Vijay and Trisha share a long history on screen. The pair first appeared together in the blockbuster Ghilli and later collaborated in films including Thirupaachi, Aathi and Kuruvi.

After a gap of more than a decade, they reunited in Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Their pairing has long been considered one of the most popular in Tamil cinema.

Despite this, their close friendship has frequently been the subject of speculation on social media. The latest appearance together has once again triggered discussion online, though neither Vijay nor Trisha has publicly addressed the rumours.

Vijay, who married Sangeetha in Chennai in August 1999, has two children — son Jason Sanjay and daughter Divya Saasha. Over the years, Sangeetha has largely remained out of the public spotlight despite the actor’s prominence in Tamil cinema and politics through his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.