Vijay and Ajith’s Silverstone reunion just changed the story behind Tamil cinema’s biggest fan rivalry

Highlights

Vijay and Ajith’s Silverstone hug offered a striking contrast to decades of fan rivalry

Ajith has previously denied that he and Vijay have a personal rivalry

Their careers have now moved in very different directions

The reunion gave fans a rare moment to celebrate both Tamil cinema icons together

For decades, Vijay and Ajith Kumar have been at the centre of one of Tamil cinema’s most intense fan rivalries. Their films have been compared, their box-office performances debated and their fan bases have often treated their careers as a competition.

But at Silverstone, the two stars offered a very different picture.

When Vijay travelled to the UK to support Ajith Kumar at the racing circuit, the actor-turned-politician ran towards his fellow star and pulled him into a long hug. The simple gesture quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the event, bringing together two actors whose names have been linked by competition for much of their careers.

The rivalry belonged more to the fans

Vijay and Ajith rose to stardom around the same period in the 1990s, gradually becoming two of Tamil cinema’s biggest names. As their popularity grew, their films were regularly compared, particularly when they arrived around the same festive periods.

One notable clash came during Pongal 2001, when Ajith’s Dheena and Vijay’s Friends released on the same day. Over the years, comparisons expanded beyond the box office to opening-day figures, teaser views, posters and social media trends.

Their respective fan communities also developed their own identities, with Ajith fans popularly known as Aamais and Vijay fans as Anils.

What began largely as a comparison between two major stars sometimes became much more aggressive among sections of their fan bases. The 2003 film Puthiya Geethai became part of that history after a dialogue was interpreted by some viewers as a reference to Ajith.

Director K.P. Jagan later revisited the controversy and said he had insisted that the line remain in the film, describing that decision as a mistake.

Ajith has already rejected the idea of a personal rivalry

The Silverstone reunion also fits with Ajith’s previous comments about his relationship with Vijay.

In a 2025 conversation with Chanakyaa, Ajith pushed back against the idea that the two actors had a personal rivalry.

“Some are making things up and creating a misconception about Vijay and me,” he said.

That distinction is important because much of the rivalry has played out through their fan communities rather than through any obvious conflict between the actors themselves.

There have been occasions when that fan competition crossed the line. In 2025, a reported altercation at Sathya Theatre in Palakkad during the release of Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly was linked to tensions involving alleged Vijay supporters. In 2019, the #RIPVijay hashtag also became part of an ugly online fan war before supporters responded with #LongLiveVijay.

Against that backdrop, Vijay running towards Ajith at Silverstone carried a significance that went far beyond a celebrity reunion.

Silverstone gave fans a different image of the two stars

The moment also reflected how differently the two actors’ careers now look.

Vijay has moved towards politics and is focusing on his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, while Ajith has continued acting alongside his long-standing passion for motorsport.

At Silverstone, Vijay was invited to wave the ceremonial green flag as the 44-car grid prepared for the race. Ajith competed in the LMP3 Pro/Am category with his racing team.

The meeting brought their two worlds together. Rather than another comparison over films, box office figures or fan power, the focus was on the two stars themselves.

Fans quickly celebrated the embrace, with social media reactions describing it as a historic moment and pointing to the unusual sight of supporters of both actors celebrating the same moment.

For years, Vijay and Ajith have been presented as two sides of the same Tamil cinema conversation. At Silverstone, they appeared to step outside that narrative.

Their long embrace did not erase decades of fan rivalry, but it offered a reminder that the competition surrounding two stars does not necessarily define the relationship between the stars themselves.