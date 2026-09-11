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Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli linked to 'Hanuman Ansh 2' as director says: 'We couldn’t tell it all'

The trilogy has bigger plans for Neem Karoli Baba’s story

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli linked to 'Hanuman Ansh 2' as director says: 'We couldn’t tell it all'

Director Vishal Chaturvedi has also revealed what audiences can expect from the second film

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranSep 11, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli linked to possible cameos
  • Director reveals what Hanuman Ansh 2 will explore
  • The trilogy has bigger plans for Neem Karoli Baba’s story

The surprise success of Hanuman Ansh has opened the door to a sequel, and Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli could potentially be part of the next chapter.

The couple are among the prominent devotees of Neem Karoli Baba who have been linked to possible cameos in the sequel. Producer Namrata Singh has confirmed that the makers have reached out to some celebrities, although no appearances have been officially confirmed yet.

Director Vishal Chaturvedi has also revealed what audiences can expect from the second film, which will explore more chapters from Neem Karoli Baba’s life.

What will Hanuman Ansh 2 be about?

Chaturvedi recently spoke to audiences at a multiplex in Agra about the plans for the sequel.

The second film will explore places that hold significance in Neem Karoli Baba’s life, beginning with Firozabad, where he was born, before moving to Agra, Mathura and other locations connected to his spiritual journey.

The director said the intention is to explore important phases of Baba’s life that could not be covered in the first film.

The sequel is already in development after the first film ended with the suggestion that there was more of his story to tell.

Will Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli appear?

The possibility of cameos from Anushka and Virat has attracted attention because both have been associated with Neem Karoli Baba.

Singh told Bollywood Hungama that she had reached out to some devotees and that they were already aware of the film.

However, that does not confirm that Anushka or Virat will appear in Hanuman Ansh 2. The makers are still developing the sequel and discussions around potential cameos are ongoing.

The director has bigger plans for the trilogy

Hanuman Ansh was conceived as the first part of a trilogy, with the filmmakers planning to tell a much larger story around Neem Karoli Baba.

While the second film will focus on his journey in India, the third instalment is expected to explore his influence outside the country.

Singh said the third film will look at how Neem Karoli Baba’s spiritual influence reached international figures including Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey and Julia Roberts.

For now, however, the sequel will remain focused on the Indian chapters of his life, while the possibility of celebrity cameos adds another layer of interest to the next film.

virat kohlifilmcameo appearancehanuman anshanushka sharma
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