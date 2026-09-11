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Tobey Maguire’s 'Spider-Man' return hopes get a boost from this unexpected Marvel release

A new collectible brings back Tobey Maguire’s black-suit Spider-Man from Spider-Man 3

Tobey Maguire’s 'Spider-Man' return hopes get a boost from this unexpected Marvel release

The timing has caught the attention of fans who are hoping to see Maguire back in the MCU

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranSep 11, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • A new collectible brings back Tobey Maguire’s black-suit Spider-Man from Spider-Man 3.
  • The release has renewed fan hopes that Maguire could return in Avengers: Doomsday.
  • Marvel has not confirmed the actor’s involvement in the upcoming film.

Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man gets an unexpected Marvel comeback

Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man has resurfaced in an unexpected way, and it is giving fans another reason to wonder whether the actor could return as the web-slinger.

Hot Toys has revealed a new 1/6 scale Peter Parker collectible based on Maguire’s appearance during the symbiote storyline in Spider-Man 3. The detailed figure recreates Peter’s black-suit era and arrives as fans continue to speculate about his possible role in Avengers: Doomsday.

Maguire last played Peter Parker in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which brought together the three live-action Spider-Man actors. His return alongside Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield became one of the film’s biggest talking points.

The figure brings back Peter Parker’s Venom era

The collectible focuses on Peter during his transformation under the influence of the alien symbiote. It features Maguire’s Peter wearing an all-black outfit, with a shirt that can be opened to reveal the black-and-silver Spider-Man suit underneath.

The set also comes with interchangeable hands, a black-and-silver Spider-Man mask, web effects and a specially designed stand. Hot Toys is limiting the release to 2,500 pieces.

The design is particularly notable because Maguire’s black-suit storyline eventually connects to the creation of Venom, one of the most recognisable characters associated with Spider-Man.

Why fans are connecting it to Avengers: Doomsday

The timing has caught the attention of fans who are hoping to see Maguire back in the MCU.

Although Maguire has not been confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, his appearance in No Way Home established that his version of Peter Parker can exist alongside the MCU’s other Spider-Man characters. That has kept speculation about another return alive.

Marvel has previously kept major Avengers casting details under wraps, meaning the new collectible is not evidence that Maguire will appear in the film. For now, it simply gives fans a highly detailed reminder of the Spider-Man they want to see again.

Hot Toys has also produced collectibles connected to upcoming Marvel projects, including versions of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Doctor Doom. In some cases, such products have given fans an early look at characters or designs, adding another layer of intrigue around what Marvel could have planned.

For Maguire fans, however, the biggest takeaway is simpler: Peter Parker’s black-suit era is back in the spotlight just as hopes for another Spider-Man appearance continue to build.

spider-manmarvel cinematic universeavengers doomsdaytobey maguire
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