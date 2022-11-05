Website Logo
Rajinikanth set for guest appearance in Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam

Rajinikanth (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Superstar Rajinikanth will be making a special appearance in daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s upcoming directorial “Laal Salaam”, the makers announced Saturday

Production banner Lyca Productions shared the news on Twitter along with the official poster of the Tamil-language movie

“#LalSalaam to everyone out there! We are extremely delighted to announce our next project, with the one & only Superstar @rajinikanth in a special appearance!” the studio tweeted

Written by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, “Lal Salaam” will feature actors Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles. Ace composer A R Rahman is on board to compose the music for the film

“Lal Salaam” is presented by Subaskaran. The movie will be released in theatres in 2023

Rajinikanth will be next seen in filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer, backed by Sun Pictures.

