Rajinikanth travels to Himalayas for spiritual retreat

Recently, Rajinikanth visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi.

Rajinikanth (Photo credit: ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Superstar Rajinikanth, who in the past made spiritual trips to the Himalayas, is now planning to visit more sacred caves.

The superstar left Chennai and arrived in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, to begin his journey.

At Dehradun Airport, Rajinikanth spoke to ANI about his spiritual trips.

“Every year I used to get new experience that made me continue my spiritual journey again and again. I believe even this time, (I) will get new experiences,” he said, sharing how these trips help him grow.

Rajinikanth also spoke about why spirituality is important.

“The whole world needs spirituality, as it’s important for every human being. Being spiritual means experiencing peace and tranquillity, and fundamentally, it involves believing in God.”

Recently, Rajinikanth visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. Videos and pictures of Rajinikanth seeking blessing at the temple were posted on the official social media account of the BAPS Hindu Mandir.

Rajinikanth was granted the golden visa by UAE’s Department of Culture and Tourism.

The veteran actor expressed his gratitude to the Abu Dhabi government and his friend, MA Yusuff Ali, chairman and managing director of Lulu Group, for their support in securing the visa.

“I am deeply honoured to receive the prestigious UAE Golden visa from Abu Dhabi Govt…,” he said in one of the viral videos.

On the acting front, Rajinikanth has completed the shoot of his upcoming movie Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

