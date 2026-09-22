Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Shashikant Radia passes away in London aged 72

The Nagrecha family has announced a memorial meeting for Shashikant Radia, who died in London on September 21 aged 72.

Shashikant Radia

A memorial meeting will be held on Thursday, September 24, at Hariben Bachubhai Nagrecha Hall, 204–206 Leyton Road, London.

.
Mahesh Liloriya
By Mahesh LiloriyaSep 22, 2026

Shashikant Ranchhoddas Radia, known as Shashibhai, died in London on September 21, aged 72.

Born on June 21, 1954, in Maragua, Kenya, Radia was closely associated with community and charitable activities alongside his wife, Umiben Radia, and the wider Nagrecha family.

He supported initiatives aimed at helping others and was known for his focus on family, relationships and service.

Radia was the husband of Umiben Radia and father of Prishal and Saiesh Radia.

He was the son of the late Ranchhoddas Karsandas Radia and Manjulaben Radia, and son-in-law of the late Bachubhai Vithaldas Nagrecha and Hariben Bachubhai Nagrecha.

He was the brother of the late Satishbhai Radia, the late Dhirubhai Radia and Pankajbhai Radia (USA). He was also part of the extended Nagrecha, Chandarana, Karia and Lakhani family.

A memorial meeting will be held on Thursday, September 24, at Hariben Bachubhai Nagrecha Hall, 204–206 Leyton Road, London E15 1DT.

The family will meet attendees from 7pm to 8pm, followed by prayers and tributes from 8pm to 9pm

community obituarylondonnagrecha familyshashikant radia
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

lord-karan-bilimoria
News

Lord Bilimoria leads delegation of British business schools to India

Modi says trade deals are opening new opportunities for India’s youth
News

Modi says trade deals are opening new opportunities for India’s youth

children-commit-crimes
News

Parents could be jailed if children commit crimes, minister says

Sir-Jim-Ratcliffe
Trending

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, one of Britain’s richest, says he has lost confidence in UK

More For You

ADHD and autism PIP claims in England

PIP claims for ADHD and autism have risen sharply among teenagers across England.

iStock

Why are ADHD and autism PIP claims rising fastest in England’s wealthier areas?

  • PIP claims among 16 and 17-year-olds with ADHD and autism more than tripled in England’s least deprived neighbourhoods between 2019 and 2025.
  • The highest rates are still found in some of the most deprived areas.
  • Diagnosis, ethnicity and access to the benefits system could help explain the changing pattern.

The number of teenagers receiving Personal Independence Payment (PIP) for ADHD and autism has risen sharply across England, but the fastest growth is no longer coming from the areas with the highest levels of deprivation.

A new analysis by the Nuffield Trust found that the proportion of 16 and 17-year-olds receiving PIP for the two conditions in the least deprived fifth of neighbourhoods more than tripled from 0.8 per cent in 2019 to 2.5 per cent in 2025. Across England as a whole, the rate increased from 1.3 per cent to 3.4 per cent over the same period.

Keep ReadingShow less