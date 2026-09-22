Shashikant Radia passes away in London aged 72

Shashikant Ranchhoddas Radia, known as Shashibhai, died in London on September 21, aged 72.
Born on June 21, 1954, in Maragua, Kenya, Radia was closely associated with community and charitable activities alongside his wife, Umiben Radia, and the wider Nagrecha family.
He supported initiatives aimed at helping others and was known for his focus on family, relationships and service.
Radia was the husband of Umiben Radia and father of Prishal and Saiesh Radia.
He was the son of the late Ranchhoddas Karsandas Radia and Manjulaben Radia, and son-in-law of the late Bachubhai Vithaldas Nagrecha and Hariben Bachubhai Nagrecha.
He was the brother of the late Satishbhai Radia, the late Dhirubhai Radia and Pankajbhai Radia (USA). He was also part of the extended Nagrecha, Chandarana, Karia and Lakhani family.
A memorial meeting will be held on Thursday, September 24, at Hariben Bachubhai Nagrecha Hall, 204–206 Leyton Road, London E15 1DT.
The family will meet attendees from 7pm to 8pm, followed by prayers and tributes from 8pm to 9pm