Burnham eyes UK leadership on AI ahead of first Trump meeting

Burnham pushes UK as global AI leader, citing strong US, EU, China and India ties

Meets Trump for the first time Tuesday; vows to disagree when it suits Britain

G20 presidency and 2026 Manchester summit to spotlight UK's AI progress

Repeats Kyiv call for more air defence support for Ukraine

ANDY BURNHAM will argue on Tuesday for Britain to play a leadership role on AI, in a speech capping his first foray into global diplomacy, where he hopes to showcase the connection he has built with US president Donald Trump.

On his way to New York on Monday for the United Nations General Assembly, Burnham was keen to underline the common ground he said he had found with Trump over artificial intelligence, with both championing its benefits while weighing the risks of a technology many fear is developing unchecked.

Burnham, a former mayor of Greater Manchester with limited experience of foreign affairs, is expected to meet Trump for the first time on Tuesday, and has set out a different approach to his predecessor, Keir Starmer, who went out of his way to win over the US leader.

Instead, Burnham has said he will disagree with Trump where it is in Britain's interest, while also describing himself as someone "who tries to work with people".

One area where the two leaders could find agreement, Burnham said, was AI, with both wanting to "find that point of balance here, not all of a sudden turn against and become ... a doom-monger about AI." Trump has dismissed warnings about AI risks as a "hoax."

"I think you have to be clear-eyed about the huge benefits it can bring as well as recognising where we do need to be careful," said Burnham, describing Britain as "uniquely placed" to take a leadership role, citing its close US ties, improving relationship with the EU and "decent relations" with China and India.

Burnham hopes that Britain's incoming presidency of the G20 — and particularly hosting next year's summit in Manchester — will give him a chance to showcase what the country has done on AI.

"I think we can really do something in this space (that is) very significant," he told reporters. "We are in a strong and unique position to do something. I think we can be an honest broker."

At the UN General Assembly, Burnham said he would also repeat his call, made in Kyiv last month, for more support to protect Ukraine.

"I will be obviously encouraging people to consider further air defence support while I'm here in New York," he said.

All eyes will be on the meeting with Trump, who was initially full of praise for Burnham's predecessor, former prime minister Keir Starmer, before turning on him over Britain's refusal to back US strikes on Iran.

Burnham — Britain's seventh prime minister in a decade — has had at least two calls with Trump since taking office in July. He has described the exchanges as warm and cordial, with his team pointing out that the US president did not push back against Britain's move to block imports from Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Burnham said he had "developed my own approach through the calls ... and, as I say, we've found a connection."

"So I will go with where I feel it's right, to meet him where he is at, and search for that common ground, which I'm sure we'll find."

He will also revisit something of a footballing bromance with Canadian prime minister Mark Carney, who last week attended a match with him at Everton, the club they both support. The two celebrated and hugged when Everton scored the winner against Wolves.

Carney, who has argued for closer cooperation among so-called middle powers to protect their interests in a world increasingly shaped by great-power rivalry and US protectionism, will join Burnham at a meeting on the Middle East on Tuesday.

"When two Evertonians get together ... a certain magic happens," Burnham said of their time together.