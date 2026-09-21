Air India wins Best Airline in India and staff award at 2026 Skytrax Awards

Air India was named Best Airline in India and Best Airline Staff in India & South Asia.

The airline also won Most Improved Airline in Asia and several economy and business class awards.

Its Skytrax rating was raised from three to four stars earlier this year as part of its wider transformation programme.

Air India has won the Best Airline in India and Best Airline Staff in India & South Asia awards at the 2026 Skytrax World Airline Awards, adding to a series of recognitions for the airline as it continues its transformation.

The airline also received awards for Most Improved Airline in Asia, Best Economy Class in India and South Asia, Best Economy Class Onboard Catering in India and South Asia, Best Business Class in India and South Asia, and Best Business Class Onboard Catering in India and South Asia.

The awards were presented at the 2026 Skytrax World Airline Awards ceremony at The Langham Hotel in London on September 18. Skytrax said the World Airline Awards are based on a global passenger satisfaction survey covering more than 300 airlines.

Air India said the two awards based on passenger feedback were particularly significant because they reflect customers’ experiences and perceptions of the airline.

The Best Airline Staff award recognises the work of Air India’s frontline teams across cabin crew, airports, customer support and operational functions.

Campbell Wilson, chief executive officer and managing director of Air India, and members of the airline’s cabin crew received the awards on behalf of the airline.

“To be recognised as ‘Best Airline in India’ and to receive the award for ‘Best Airline Staff in India & South Asia’ is especially meaningful because it reflects the New Air India experience our guests are experiencing and acknowledging,” Wilson said in an official statement.

“These awards belong to the more than 24,000 Air Indians whose professionalism, warmth, and commitment are driving our transformation every day.”

The latest awards come after Air India was upgraded from a three-star to a four-star Skytrax rating in May for its Business Class and Economy Class. Skytrax said its airline ratings assess product and service standards across onboard and airport environments.

Air India’s transformation is being carried out under its Vihaan.AI programme, covering fleet modernisation, cabin upgrades, lounges, digital systems, customer support and employee training.

The airline said more than 130 narrowbody and widebody aircraft in its fleet are now either new or upgraded. These include India’s first Airbus A350 and new Boeing 787-9 aircraft, alongside retrofits of older aircraft.

Air India also said its Net Promoter Score, a measure of customer advocacy, has risen by more than 70 points from -35 in late 2022 to nearly +40. On its A350 and B787-9 aircraft, the airline said the NPS is consistently in the high 60s.

“Combined with our Skytrax 4-Star certification, these recognitions demonstrate the steady progress Air India has made in recent years,” Wilson said.

“While we are encouraged by how far we have come, we remain focused on the work ahead as we continue investing in our people, products, technology, and customer experience to build an airline that makes India proud on the global stage.”

Skytrax named Singapore Airlines the World’s Best Airline for 2026, with Qatar Airways second and Cathay Pacific Airways third. Air India was also ranked second in the World’s Most Improved Airlines category, behind Egyptair.

The airline said it will continue to focus on improving its customer experience and expanding its international network as it works towards its longer-term ambition of becoming a global airline with an Indian identity.