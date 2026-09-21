Modi's birthday marked with prayers and ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ at London Siddhashram

Community leaders, civic representatives and members of the Indian diaspora gathered at the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre in London to mark Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s birthday with prayers, spiritual traditions and patriotic tributes.

The celebration, held at Siddhashram Dham on September 17, featured a special ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ (Lamp of Blessings), through which guests and devotees offered prayers and good wishes for Modi’s health, strength and continued service to India.

The event was organised under the spiritual guidance of HH Rajrajeshwar Guruji, founder of the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre UK. Garavi Gujarat was associated with the celebration as a media and community partner.

Photo 1 L to R- Shobhna Modi- Siddhashram Trustee, Sonoo Malkani- Spokesperson, Anand Sahu- Guest of Honou...Delhi, Veljibhai Vekaria- Community Leader, Harishbhai Joshi- CEO Apna Ma Tv, Cllr Yogesh Teli- Mayor of Harrow, Mahesh L Mahesh Liloriya

Among those attending were the Worshipful Mayor of Harrow, Cllr Yogesh Teli, and Anand Sahu, an executive member of BJP Delhi who is associated with the Minimum Wages Advisory Board under India’s Ministry of Labour and Employment. Community leaders, distinguished guests and devotees from across the Indian diaspora also attended.

The ceremonial lamp was lit by guests before members of the gathering joined in prayers for Modi.

The Siddhashram spiritual music team followed with birthday blessings offered in the Rishi Parampara, combining the celebration with traditional spiritual practices.

Addressing the gathering, Sahu described Modi as a “Yug Purush” and spoke about what he saw as the prime minister’s commitment to India’s development and strengthening its position internationally.

He also reflected on questions of individual purpose and service, including understanding why people are here and how they can contribute meaningfully to society.

Anand Sahu, Guest of Honour Mahesh Liloriya

Sahu praised Rajrajeshwar Guruji’s work in Britain and congratulated Siddhashram on completing 25 years of service in the UK. He highlighted the organisation’s work in promoting Sanatan values, spirituality, community cohesion and service to humanity.

Teli extended birthday greetings to Modi and spoke about the contribution made by the Indian community to Harrow and wider British society. He also acknowledged Siddhashram’s role in bringing communities together through spirituality, culture and public service.

Audience Mahesh Liloriya

The programme included devotional and patriotic performances by the Siddhashram music team.

One of the evening’s younger participants, Vaani, offered birthday wishes to Modi and gave a patriotic presentation carrying the Indian Tricolour.

The gathering also joined in chants including “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, “Vande Mataram” and “Jai Shri Ram”, while the programme concluded with the singing of India’s national anthem, Jana Gana Mana.

Baby Vani Mahesh Liloriya

An interactive question-and-answer session with Sahu gave members of the audience an opportunity to discuss India, the diaspora, values, leadership and the role Indians living overseas can play in strengthening connections with the country.

In a special message sent from India, Rajrajeshwar Guruji conveyed prayers and good wishes for Modi’s health and strength.

Birthday celebration with kids Mahesh Liloriya

He said the occasion was also an opportunity for the diaspora to come together in a spirit of prayer, gratitude and service while reaffirming its connection with the values of Sanatan Dharma.

The guests were welcomed by trustees and members of the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre UK.

The programme was compered by Mahesh Liloriya.