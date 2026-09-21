Global leaders gather in Oxford for Diplomat Summit and Nelson Mandela Leadership Awards

GLOBAL leaders, diplomats, entrepreneurs and professionals from more than 30 countries gathered at Oxford Town Hall for the Oxford Diplomat Summit & Nelson Mandela Leadership Awards 2026.

Held on September 7 under the theme “Shaping the Future: Global Leadership, Diplomacy & Inclusive Progress,” the summit brought together figures from politics, public service, business, healthcare, technology and the creative industries for discussions on leadership, international cooperation, innovation and social progress.

Asian Media Group (AMG), publishers of Eastern Eye, Garavi Gujarat, Asian Trader and Pharmacy Business, was a media partner for the event.

Among those attending was former Ealing Southall MP Virendra Sharma, who represented the constituency in parliament from 2007 to 2024. During his parliamentary career, Sharma was involved in issues including health, human rights, international development and community affairs.

British-Indian actor, writer and producer Mikhail Sen, whose screen credits include A Suitable Boy, House of the Dragon and Bridgerton, was also among the participants.

The Lord Mayor of Oxford, Cllr Chewe Munkonge, attended the gathering, alongside current and former civic leaders and international public figures.

They included Alain St.Ange, former Seychelles minister for tourism, civil aviation, ports and marine; Mark Lygo, former Lord Mayor of Oxford and Oxfordshire county councillor; Sushil Ram, advisor on youth development at the Commonwealth Secretariat; Cllr Sunil Chopra, former mayor of Southwark; and Lubna Arshad, former Lord Mayor of Oxford.

One of the summit's featured sessions was delivered by Raageshwari Loomba, who spoke on “The Human Advantage in the Age of AI — Is Presence & Connection the Last Human Luxury?”

Raageshwari Loomba Mahesh Liloriya

Her address examined the value of human presence, empathy and personal connection as artificial intelligence increasingly changes how people work, communicate and interact.

Entrepreneurs and wellbeing advocates at the event included Heliana Bedoya, founder of NeuroEsencia, and Georgina Walsh, co-founder of OHMG Water.

Hospitality entrepreneur Ramesh Arora, whose ventures include Holistic World, Holistic World Foundation and Signature Hotels Group, was also recognised at the gathering for his work across hospitality, wellness and holistic living.

The international delegation included Amb. Princess Akawor Dolor of Nigeria, as well as medical and legal professionals from Mexico and Spain, including Dr Antonio Juárez Navarro, Dr Carlos Cuadrado Gómez-Serranillos and Polina Poloziuk.

Raageshwari Loomba Mahesh Liloriya

A number of Indian professionals and entrepreneurs were among those honoured during the programme.

They included Dr Subrata Dutta, founder of Renatus Wellness Pvt Ltd; orthopaedic and spine surgeon Dr V Krishna Bhargava; general and vascular surgeon Dr Kareddy Sridhar Reddy; Dr Mayur Ghule, founder and managing director of Quantum Synthetic Intelligence; and lawyer Shekhar Jagtap.

The Nelson Mandela Leadership Awards recognised individuals working across areas including leadership, business, healthcare, diplomacy, entrepreneurship and social impact.

Alongside the awards programme, delegates took part in discussions and networking aimed at developing cross-border professional relationships and potential collaborations.

Winners Mahesh Liloriya

The summit was organised by the Oxford Excellence Council (MSG Advert Pvt. Ltd.) and led by its directors Nitish Arora and Gaganeet Kaur.

Organisers said the initiative seeks to provide an international platform connecting leaders, professionals and changemakers while encouraging dialogue and collaboration across countries and sectors.

The event concluded with the presentation of the Nelson Mandela Leadership Awards, followed by networking among delegates and guests.