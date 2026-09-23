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Falmouth evacuates 339 homes after a WWII bomb remains dangerous more than 80 years later

More than 300 homes have been evacuated in Cornwall after a 250kg unexploded American bomb from the Second World War was discovered near Falmouth, leaving residents displaced while experts prepare to remove the device.

Falmouth evacuates 339 homes after a WWII bomb remains dangerous more than 80 years later

A bomb disposal team removes an unexploded 500-kilogram (1,100-pound) bomb from World War II after its deactivation on April 20, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. The bomb, discovered during construction work near the city's central train station, brought disruption to Berlin as a bomb disposal unit defused the explosive, blocking off an 800-meter (half-mile) radius around the site as a precaution to local businesses and residents in the process. Hundreds of WWII bombs which failed to detonate during the War due to technical issues are found every year in the country. Between 1940 and 1945, American and British forces dropped nearly three million tons of explosives on Europe, half of which targeted Germany. A quarter of a million of these did not explode.

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Vibhuti Pathak
By Vibhuti PathakSep 23, 2026
Vibhuti Pathak
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Highlights:

  • A total of 339 homes face evacuation
  • A massive 250kg bomb found off Falmouth
  • The device dates back to WWII
  • Royal Navy experts are involved
  • Falmouth train services suspended

More than 300 homes in Cornwall are being evacuated after an unexploded Second World War bomb was discovered near Falmouth.

The device was found about 40 metres off Pendennis Headland on Monday morning. It is believed to weigh around 250kg and has been identified as an unexploded American air-dropped bomb.

For residents living within the evacuation zone, a piece of wartime history has suddenly become a present-day disruption.

Police established a 755-metre cordon around the area as bomb disposal experts assessed the device. Cornwall Council said 339 homes were inside the evacuation zone, with residents asked to leave by 9am on Wednesday.

Police and council staff have been visiting homes to advise residents to leave. Officers said they could not force people to evacuate.

Residents left waiting for the all-clear

The evacuation has created uncertainty for people affected by the operation, with authorities unable to say exactly how long the restrictions will remain in place.

Superintendent Ian Thompson said the bomb would be moved by experts later on Wednesday, although the length of the evacuation remained unclear.

Residents who could not leave because of medical or other reasons were asked to inform police.

All Saints Church on Killigrew Street was opened as a place for people who needed somewhere to go during the evacuation.

Superintendent Vicky Howell of Devon and Cornwall Police also urged people to stay away from the area and follow instructions from emergency services.

A discovery from Britain's wartime past

The operation is being supported by the Royal Navy, with mine clearance divers from Bravo Squadron working on the device.

The discovery is a reminder that the physical remnants of the Second World War can still surface decades after the conflict ended.

According to the report, around 10 per cent of bombs dropped on the UK are believed to have failed to explode. As a result, unexploded wartime devices continue to be discovered in parts of the country.

Falmouth also faces travel disruption

The evacuation has affected more than homes.

Train services between Falmouth Town and Falmouth Docks have been suspended while the bomb disposal operation continues.

The situation also echoes a recent incident in nearby Plymouth. A suspected Second World War device found at a building site in April led to the evacuation of more than 1,000 homes.

Plymouth experienced heavy bombing during the Second World War because of its strategic importance and its connection to the Devonport naval base.

For Falmouth residents, however, the history is much closer to home this week. A bomb that remained hidden for decades has temporarily changed daily life for hundreds of households, while specialists work to make the area safe again.

cornwall newsfalmouth evacuationroyal navy bomb disposalsecond world war bombunexploded bombcornwall wwii bomb
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