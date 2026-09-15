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Bruised, fractured, suicidal: The toll on migrants deported from the UK

Bruising, fractures and psychological trauma have been documented in asylum seekers deported from the UK under the "one in, one out" scheme, with a French health service warning of "particularly worrying" and recurring injuries linked directly to the scheme.

migrants

About 1,400 people have been forcibly removed since the scheme began in August 2025.

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Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraSep 15, 2026
Vivek Mishra

Vivek Mishra is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye covering British Asian affairs and developments in UK and South Asian politics. With 14 years of experience in digital journalism, his interests include politics, international relations, business, current affairs and sports.

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  • French health service documents bruising, fractures and restraint injuries in UK deportees
  • 90 cases recorded since January, mostly young men who fled Eritrea, Sudan and Afghanistan
  • MSF calls scheme "a machine for psychological destruction" amid suicide risk cases
  • Home Office says welfare is taken "incredibly seriously"; scheme ends October 1

    • ASYLUM seekers deported from the UK to France have arrived showing "signs consistent with recent physical and psychological violence," according to a health service supporting returnees.

    Samusocial de Paris, commissioned to treat those removed under the "one in, one out" scheme, documented 90 cases between 22 January and 7 June 2026 — mostly young men in their 20s and 30s who had fled conflict in Eritrea, Sudan and Afghanistan, The Guardian reported.

    About 1,400 people have been forcibly removed since the scheme began in August 2025.

    'Out of touch': Poll shows most Britons want Channel migrants detained on arrival

    The health service said the injuries were "explicitly linked to the implementation of the France-British agreement," adding that the "frequency and recurrence of the incidents" reported by returnees was "particularly worrying."

    One hospital report described a returnee with "diffuse bruising, injuries consistent with restraint" and abdominal pain from "repeated blows."

    In another case, a man was referred for emergency psychiatric treatment after becoming disoriented, suicidal and suffering body tics and incoherent speech, The Guardian reported.

    Whistleblower says asylum system riddled with fraud

    The evidence has been submitted to a French Assembly inquiry into the Le Touquet border agreements. Nihal Osman of Médecins Sans Frontières said: "This one in one out agreement is a machine for psychological destruction."

    A Home Office spokesperson said: "We take the welfare of those returned to France incredibly seriously. Migrants have regular access to healthcare while in detention and anyone unfit to travel will not be returned." The scheme is due to end on October 1.

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